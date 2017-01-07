 Skip to content

Offenses off to slow start in Seattle-Detroit

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 8:48 PM EST
A Seattle Seahawks fan vehicle sits parked with an effigy of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the hood and bumper near CenturyLink Field before an NFL football NFC wild card playoff football game between the Seahawks and the Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) AP

The Lions are struggling to catch flying things.

The Seahawks are struggling to block people.

The result is a bit of a punt-fest in the NFC Wild Card game, with neither team on the scoreboard after a quarter.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks like a guy with a bad finger, and his targets aren’t helping him (with tight end Eric Ebron’s egregious drop killing their second drive).

Meanwhile, the Seahawks can’t keep the Lions out of their backfield, with Russell Wilson already sacked twice.

The degree to which either of these two solves or survives those problems will likely determine who advances, but it’s a slow start so far. The Lions are going for a fourth-and-1 at the Seahawks 38-yard line to start the second quarter, a sign of the way this has gone.

3 Responses to “Offenses off to slow start in Seattle-Detroit”
  1. theweedsthruthetrees says: Jan 7, 2017 8:51 PM

    Shocking.

  2. topcide says: Jan 7, 2017 9:03 PM

    I didn’t even know it was legal for a WR to facemask a CB

  3. cobaltdriver says: Jan 7, 2017 9:09 PM

    Are you new? It is in Seattle.

