Packers tickets still available, free hot chocolate offered

During the regular season, the Packers don’t have trouble selling out Lambeau Field, and the team has a long season-ticket waiting list. But getting the fans to show up for bitter cold games in the postseason can be tougher.

And so the team is enticing fans with a special offer for Sunday’s game against the Giants, when the forecast is for a game-time temperature of 12 degrees: Free hot chocolate at Lambeau Field.

Limited tickets remain, priced at $118 to $145, and the Packers are urging fans who attend to dress appropriately, drink plenty of hot beverages and watch for warning signs of hypothermia.

It may seem surprising that a Packers playoff game hasn’t sold out, given the popularity of the team in Green Bay, but it has happened before: Three years ago, with even colder temperatures in the forecast, the Packers still had 8,500 tickets available in the days before their home playoff game against the 49ers, although those tickets did eventually sell out. The limited seats for tomorrow’s game against the Giants will likely sell out as well, but it’s noteworthy that it’s not a sure thing, as it usually is in Green Bay.