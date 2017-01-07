Pep Hamilton may quit Browns, join Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 8:30 AM EST

As the Browns look for a new defensive coordinator, a change may be coming on their offensive coaching staff as well.

Browns associate head coach Pep Hamilton is considering leaving Cleveland to join Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Hamilton was previously an assistant to Harbaugh at Stanford.

The Browns don’t actually have an offensive coordinator on their staff, as head coach Hue Jackson handles many of the duties usually handled by an offensive coordinator, but Hamilton is Cleveland’s highest-ranking offensive assistant.

These days, “amateur” college football pays its top coaches about as much as professional football does, so Michigan can surely make Hamilton a competitive offer financially. Michigan’s defensive coordinator just signed a five-year contract worth $1.4 million a year, and if Harbaugh is offering Hamilton that kind of contract, Hamilton may think he’d have more job security and make more money at Michigan than in Cleveland.

Michigan recently lost passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch to UCLA, so there’s an opening on Harbaugh’s staff.