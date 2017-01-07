Raiders add Mario Edwards Jr. to injury report

The Raiders have added defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. to their injury report due to illness.
He’s questionable for Saturday’s wildcard game at Houston. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Both teams must submit their inactive lists 90 minutes before kickoff.
Edwards has only played in two games this season. He was activated from the injured-reserve list in late December after dealing with a hip injury.
He had two sacks as a rookie last season.
Starting to think this guy may be injury-prone. Imagine if Mack got sick this week, we wouldn’t know about it. This season is lost but look out for this guy next year, put up or shut up time. Hopefully Kaboom (Jihad) Ward plays well in his spot.
Against all odds eh? Just Win Baby!
Very unfortunate, because the defense is much better with Edwards on the d-line. Mario was very good in his rookie year before the neck scare but didn’t get much of an opportunity to contribute due to this year due to an injury in a meaningless preseason game. Hopefully he can be healthy for all of the 2018 season.