Raiders add Mario Edwards Jr. to injury report

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 7, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

The Raiders have added defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. to their injury report due to illness.

He’s questionable for Saturday’s wildcard game at Houston. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams must submit their inactive lists 90 minutes before kickoff.

Edwards has only played in two games this season. He was activated from the injured-reserve list in late December after dealing with a hip injury.

He had two sacks as a rookie last season.