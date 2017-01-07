 Skip to content

Raiders hanging in there

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 5:52 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Bruce Irvin #51 of the Oakland Raiders tackles Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans during the first quarter of their AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

After falling behind early, the Raiders are at least playing a competitive football game today in Houston. But a comeback is not going to be easy.

With Oakland trailing 13-7 in the second quarter, defensive end Bruce Irvin left the game with a hamstring injury. Fortunately, he returned after one series.

On offense, Oakland managed one touchdown drive and is getting a good game out of Latavius Murray, but quarterback Connor Cook is struggling in his first start as a pro.

A six-point lead late in the second quarter is hardly insurmountable, but the odds don’t look great for the Raiders, unless Cook can figure out how to move the ball.

