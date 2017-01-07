Rams doing their homework on Sean McVay

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 8:06 PM EST

The Rams are currently ruling out no head-coaching candidates. Eventually, they could be hiring the youngest guy on the list.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Rams are spending a lot of time doing their homework on Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay. The 30-year-old has generated plenty of buzz, and his work with Kirk Cousins apparently has prompted folks in L.A. to believe that McVay could get the most out of 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

The interest in McVay meshes with recent comments from Rams COO Kevin Demoff, who said that the search is focusing on current NFL assistant coaches. The other candidates are Rams special-teams coordinator/interim head coach John Fassel, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Bills offensive coordinator/interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks, Jaguars offensive line coach/interim head coach Doug Marrone.

At this point, it’s unlikely that the Rams will make a run at former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden or Saints coach Sean Payton. Both had been linked to the Rams earlier in the process.