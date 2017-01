Posted by Zac Jackson on January 7, 2017, 4:21 PM EST

The Packers have added fullback Aaron Ripkowski to their injury report due to a shoulder injury.

Ripkowski is listed as questionable for Sunday’s wildcard game vs. the Giants.

Ripkowski, a second-year player, had a career-high nine carries last week and has two rushing touchdowns this season. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has carved out a role in the Packers’ injury-depleted backfield.