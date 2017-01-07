Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 11:29 AM EST

By attacking on the ground 45.6 percent of the time, the Patriots have their biggest run ratio since 2010.

The Dolphins released DE Jason Jones because he requested it.

Bills S Corey Graham hopes Anthony Lynn gets the head-coaching job.

Jets S Calvin Pryor spent an hour and a half with Aedan Wall, a 19-year old cancer patient, on Christmas; Aedan died on January 3.

Here’s a look back at the bright spots from the Ravens’ 2016 season.

The Bengals declined to let defensive coordinator Paul Guenther reunite with Jay Gruden in Washington.

Browns OL Joel Bitonio is frustrated by his inability to play.

The Steelers left the doors open at their practice facility on Thursday and Friday to prepare for Sunday’s weather.

The Texans have a trio of second-team AP All-Pros.

Someone left a “Stop Wasting Luck” sign at the Colts’ facility.

Has Doug Marrone gone from afterthought to frontrunner with the Jaguars?

Will the Titans trade down again? (It worked out pretty well in 2016.)

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian didn’t get butchered.

Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen is making the most of his opportunities.

The Raiders’ first playoff game since 2002 comes at the site of an emotional win following the death of Al Davis.

The Chargers think they’re building “something special” on defense.

Cowboys RB Darren McFadden has finally gotten to the postseason.

Giants DT Damon Harrison wants some “NYRD” hats to go along with the secondary’s “NYPD” vibe.

Here’s an early offseason to-do list for the Eagles.

Washington DT Chris Baker on the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry: “I knew something had to change.”

Bears outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt declined a contract extension and is moving on.

Can the Lions sack Russell Wilson six times again?

Packers C JC Tretter knows that Sunday’s game could be his last with the team.

The performance of Vikings WR Adam Thielen was one of the few bright spots in a bleak season.

The Panthers have donated some of their furniture to Goodwill Industries.

The Saints have had no All-Pros for three straight years.

The Falcons’ new stadium will open on July 30.

Here are the top five plays from CB Brent Grimes‘ first season in Tampa.

Cardinals S Tony Jefferson looks forward to his shot at free agency.

The Rams’ coaching search is skewing toward offensive coordinators.

The 49ers reportedly are the preferred team of Josh McDaniels.

Former Seahawks QB Dave Krieg’s hands were big enough to hoist the 12 flag atop the Space Needle.