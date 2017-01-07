Seahawks lead 10-3 at halftime, thanks to missed call

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 9:38 PM EST

The Seahawks have a 10-3 lead at the half, and the Lions have a reasonable gripe that the score should perhaps be closer.

Yes, Seattle wide receiver Paul Richardson’s touchdown catch was amazing, and he was interfered with by Lions safety Tavon Wilson on the fourth-down play.

But he also had a handful of Wilson’s facemask while making a one-handed grab with the other one, and the fouls should have been offsetting, forcing the Seahawks to try again from the Lions’ 2-yard line.

The Seahawks are controlling the line of scrimmage on the Lions, holding them to just 119 yards of total offense in the first half.

And with Thomas Rawls already at 107 rushing yards, the Seahawks are playing the style they want to play, and get the ball to start the second quarter.