Seahawks lead 10-3 at halftime, thanks to missed call

The Seahawks have a 10-3 lead at the half, and the Lions have a reasonable gripe that the score should perhaps be closer.
Yes, Seattle wide receiver Paul Richardson’s touchdown catch was amazing, and he was interfered with by Lions safety Tavon Wilson on the fourth-down play.
But he also had a handful of Wilson’s facemask while making a one-handed grab with the other one, and the fouls should have been offsetting, forcing the Seahawks to try again from the Lions’ 2-yard line.
The Seahawks are controlling the line of scrimmage on the Lions, holding them to just 119 yards of total offense in the first half.
And with Thomas Rawls already at 107 rushing yards, the Seahawks are playing the style they want to play, and get the ball to start the second quarter.
The NFL has obviously decided that the Seahawks will advance. Pathetic. The NFL is Rigged…
Offsetting penalties they could have gotten the score anyhow, so it’s not all on that one play. Plus they missed another facemask against Detroit def. So they are not seeing facemasks equally.
Welcome to being a Lions fan. Funny how there is at least one of these every time we play an NFL favourite team.
Also not so sure it should not have been unsportsmanlike conduct instead of unnecessary roughness on Bolden. That dude he shoved was in a parka and not part of the play and occurred after the play on the sideline.
I know everyone doesn’t want penalties to be reviewed and I don’t think they should be, but on a scoring play, when that guy has a hold of that dudes helmet like a bowling ball, they should be able to drop a flag on something that clear and indisputable.
Caldwell: “The refs said they got it wrong”
Why be surprised. The NFL puts their thumb on the scale…yet again. More of a soap opera than a fair game
So the NFL already picked the winner? Glad we got that out of the way…
Everything should be reviewable on a scoring play including penalties. PI should be reviewable on all plays in the end zone – whether called or not. If the NFL truly wants to get it correct. CFL allows PI to be reviewed on a coaches challenge – dont like that much – but you stop the clock for a scoring play so get it correct.
You’re not doing a good job convincing me some of these games aren’t rigged, Goddell. The league needs full time refs, hold them accountable, and make every play reviewable, because these guys can’t seem to not screw things up. This has been a horrific season when it comes to officiating.
So the refs told Caldwell they missed it…unbelievable
Take a sack? yikes
Neither team going to Houston. Horrible football
It’s obvious now that skill position players can facemask defensive players without it being called. Every running back and wide receiver turns their stiffarm into a facemasking, and it’s never called.
Really, poor Seattle
never have recovered from the the big choke against the Pats.
But hey ,whats his name did take Gronk out.
Where is he any way?
The Lions receivers look like lions. Actual lions with paws and claws.
Does anybody know why referee Walt Anderson was on Seattles sideline with Pete Carroll in the first half?
wow. What is up with the officials? Are all Detroit games like this?