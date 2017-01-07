Seahawks lead 13-6, but Lions are comeback kids

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 10:22 PM EST

The Seahawks just added another Steven Hauschka field goal, and lead the Lions 13-6 after the first play of the fourth quarter.

But the Lions have at least been here before.

Detroit trailed in the fourth quarter 15 times in the regular season, and won eight of those games, so they have plenty of experience in this situation.

Of course, they did most of that damage at home, but they’ve managed to keep things close when every indication is that they shouldn’t.

With Thomas Rawls already rushing for 151 yards (and re-entering the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot), the Seahawks have the pace they want. But they haven’t been able to put the Lions away.