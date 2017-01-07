Seahawks lead 13-6, but Lions are comeback kids

The Seahawks just added another Steven Hauschka field goal, and lead the Lions 13-6 after the first play of the fourth quarter.
But the Lions have at least been here before.
Detroit trailed in the fourth quarter 15 times in the regular season, and won eight of those games, so they have plenty of experience in this situation.
Of course, they did most of that damage at home, but they’ve managed to keep things close when every indication is that they shouldn’t.
With Thomas Rawls already rushing for 151 yards (and re-entering the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot), the Seahawks have the pace they want. But they haven’t been able to put the Lions away.
WOW
this game is in the wrapper..
good job NFL
good job refs
what a joke!
Hard to beat the other team and the officials.
Detroit has 11 miles in personal foul penalties. They are beating themselves. They will lose by at least 10.
Obvious pass interference against Seattle, but the NFL has made up it’s mind…
The NFL is rigged.
What a joke, why not put Seattle in the divisional game already and cut the charade
Have to agree, The fix is in. Sorry Detroit fans.
Hard to come back when they have to play 11 Hawks and 7 zebras on every down. I have no skin n this game but if I were a Lions fan I would be beyond livid.
I’m sure the NFL wants Packers and Seahawks
Yeah, I’m shutting off the TV and going to bed. It’s pretty obvious the refs have already declared the winner.
Seahawks will be inviting more refs to their summer picnic, AGAIN.
Detroit will win I can feel it!
Lol. Detroit fans. Even if the officials got the calls right you’d still be losing. Seattle is a better team.
On a simple pass toward the sideline, the Seahawks WR is BLOCKING the DB before the pass is even thrown. No Call. Pathetic.
It couldn’t be more obviouse that the NFL wants the Seahawks to advance.
THE NFL IS RIGGED…
This is the worst officiated game I have seen since the last one. Those refs sure have it in for the Lions. I’m not sure why but they are screwing them again and again.
I am truly sorry Lions fans
disgraceful officiating and all complaints will be
poo pooed by the NFL
welcome to our world
A Pats fan
why do i bother devoting precious time to this game? the officiating is so blatantly biased towards/against certain teams its become too frustrating.
MasMacho says:
Jan 7, 2017 10:27 PM
Detroit has 11 miles in personal foul penalties. They are beating themselves. They will lose by at least 10.
———
Ticky tack personal fouls. Didn’t need to be called. Unless the refs want to.
Let the cheap shots begin Lions
Pats fans still whining, I see.
Disgusting. My TV is off.
buckeye044 says:
Jan 7, 2017 10:47 PM
Pats fans still whining, I see.
=================================
19 posts and there’s 2 Pats references, and 1 is yours. Troll obsession
buckeye044 says:
Jan 7, 2017 10:47 PM
Pats fans still whining, I see.
0 0
kiss em
kiss em sweet and soft
patsfan4lifesbchamps gets another poster to think he is a Pats fan.
kinda sad.