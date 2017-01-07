 Skip to content

Seahawks lead 13-6, but Lions are comeback kids

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 10:22 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls, right, rushes as he is pursued by Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) AP

The Seahawks just added another Steven Hauschka field goal, and lead the Lions 13-6 after the first play of the fourth quarter.

But the Lions have at least been here before.

Detroit trailed in the fourth quarter 15 times in the regular season, and won eight of those games, so they have plenty of experience in this situation.

Of course, they did most of that damage at home, but they’ve managed to keep things close when every indication is that they shouldn’t.

With Thomas Rawls already rushing for 151 yards (and re-entering the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot), the Seahawks have the pace they want. But they haven’t been able to put the Lions away.

23 Responses to “Seahawks lead 13-6, but Lions are comeback kids”
  1. kingfish13 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:26 PM

    WOW

    this game is in the wrapper..

    good job NFL

    good job refs

    what a joke!

  2. dbarnes67 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:27 PM

    Hard to beat the other team and the officials.

  3. MasMacho says: Jan 7, 2017 10:27 PM

    Detroit has 11 miles in personal foul penalties. They are beating themselves. They will lose by at least 10.

  4. matt2calvin says: Jan 7, 2017 10:28 PM

    Obvious pass interference against Seattle, but the NFL has made up it’s mind…

    The NFL is rigged.

  5. tajuara says: Jan 7, 2017 10:28 PM

    What a joke, why not put Seattle in the divisional game already and cut the charade

  6. fifel1144 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:28 PM

    Have to agree, The fix is in. Sorry Detroit fans.

  7. maust1013 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:29 PM

    Hard to come back when they have to play 11 Hawks and 7 zebras on every down. I have no skin n this game but if I were a Lions fan I would be beyond livid.

  8. fifel1144 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:29 PM

    I’m sure the NFL wants Packers and Seahawks

  9. footballfan58 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:29 PM

    Yeah, I’m shutting off the TV and going to bed. It’s pretty obvious the refs have already declared the winner.

  10. yooperman says: Jan 7, 2017 10:30 PM

    Seahawks will be inviting more refs to their summer picnic, AGAIN.

  11. backuppunter says: Jan 7, 2017 10:36 PM

    Detroit will win I can feel it!

  12. MasMacho says: Jan 7, 2017 10:36 PM

    Lol. Detroit fans. Even if the officials got the calls right you’d still be losing. Seattle is a better team.

  13. matt2calvin says: Jan 7, 2017 10:37 PM

    On a simple pass toward the sideline, the Seahawks WR is BLOCKING the DB before the pass is even thrown. No Call. Pathetic.

    It couldn’t be more obviouse that the NFL wants the Seahawks to advance.

    THE NFL IS RIGGED…

  14. tobiasjodter says: Jan 7, 2017 10:37 PM

    This is the worst officiated game I have seen since the last one. Those refs sure have it in for the Lions. I’m not sure why but they are screwing them again and again.

  15. kingfish13 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:38 PM

    I am truly sorry Lions fans

    disgraceful officiating and all complaints will be
    poo pooed by the NFL

    welcome to our world

    A Pats fan

  16. edukator4 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:38 PM

    why do i bother devoting precious time to this game? the officiating is so blatantly biased towards/against certain teams its become too frustrating.

  17. tobiasjodter says: Jan 7, 2017 10:39 PM

    MasMacho says:
    Jan 7, 2017 10:27 PM

    Detroit has 11 miles in personal foul penalties. They are beating themselves. They will lose by at least 10.
    ———

    Ticky tack personal fouls. Didn’t need to be called. Unless the refs want to.

  18. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 7, 2017 10:45 PM

    Let the cheap shots begin Lions

  19. buckeye044 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:47 PM

    Pats fans still whining, I see.

  20. aljack88 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:52 PM

    Disgusting. My TV is off.

  21. aljack88 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:54 PM

    buckeye044 says:
    Jan 7, 2017 10:47 PM
    Pats fans still whining, I see.
    =================================
    19 posts and there’s 2 Pats references, and 1 is yours. Troll obsession

  22. kingfish13 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:54 PM

    buckeye044 says:
    Jan 7, 2017 10:47 PM
    Pats fans still whining, I see.

    0 0
    kiss em

    kiss em sweet and soft

  23. justafanofnfl says: Jan 7, 2017 10:55 PM

    patsfan4lifesbchamps gets another poster to think he is a Pats fan.

    kinda sad.

