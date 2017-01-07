Seahawks run their way to 26-6 win over the Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 11:11 PM EST

He might not have made the Earth move, but Thomas Rawls just sent Seattle to Atlanta.

Rawls led the Seahawks to a 26-6 win over the Lions, sending them to next week’s Divisional Round against the Falcons.

The Seahawks running back had 161 yards and a touchdown, providing the steady, physical presence their offense had missed so often this year.

That broke the franchise postseason rushing record held by Marshawn Lynch, and it was a very Lynch-like performance. It wasn’t dramatic enough to trigger the seismographs, but the Seahawks’ game plan was a very gradual one.

Rawls carried the ball 27 times, and that’s impressive for plenty of reasons.

He had already come back from a broken leg, and a shoulder injury late kept their offense off-kilter all season. They were 25th in the league in rushing, and their leading rusher for the regular season is a Packer now (Christine Michael, whose 469 yards in nine games were 120 more than Rawls in nine games).

The loss was a disappointing one on many levels for the Lions, who stayed in the game but couldn’t get anything going offensively. Most of that was their own fault, as their receivers dropped many passes, making quarterback Matthew Stafford’s finger injury a moot point.

Coupled with a lack of composure on their part (costly penalties by veterans Anquan Boldin and Haloti Ngata), it was a frustrating way to end for a team that had come back for eight fourth-quarter wins during the regular season.