Seahawks take 7-0 lead with fourth-down conversion

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 9:05 PM EST

The Seahawks have always been at their best when they can trust their big, physical running back.

But they’re still throwing at the goal line, and this time, it worked.

Seahawks wideout Paul Richardson just made a ridiculous, one-handed touchdown catch while being interfered with (and maybe having a handful of facemask too), giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Lions.

Richardson’s catch capped an impressive 14-play drive, and they were in position for it thanks to Thomas Rawls‘ running. Rawls already has 77 yards on 13 carries, and they needed that physical complement.

But Richardson’s grab was amazing, and will likely embolden them to keep throwing at the goal line, no matter what Richard Sherman thinks.