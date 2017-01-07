 Skip to content

Seahawks take 7-0 lead with fourth-down conversion

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 9:05 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) celebrates with wide receiver Doug Baldwin after Richardson caught a pass for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

The Seahawks have always been at their best when they can trust their big, physical running back.

But they’re still throwing at the goal line, and this time, it worked.

Seahawks wideout Paul Richardson just made a ridiculous, one-handed touchdown catch while being interfered with (and maybe having a handful of facemask too), giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Lions.

Richardson’s catch capped an impressive 14-play drive, and they were in position for it thanks to Thomas Rawls‘ running. Rawls already has 77 yards on 13 carries, and they needed that physical complement.

But Richardson’s grab was amazing, and will likely embolden them to keep throwing at the goal line, no matter what Richard Sherman thinks.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks
5 Responses to “Seahawks take 7-0 lead with fourth-down conversion”
  1. topcide says: Jan 7, 2017 9:06 PM

    I didn’t know that grabbing a CB’s facemask is defensive PI

  2. nwhawkhater says: Jan 7, 2017 9:12 PM

    Is this the Seattle team that everyone in the nfc needs to worry about?

  3. taintedsaints2009 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:14 PM

    Lions are terrible. Probably one of the worst defenses overall in the league.

  4. vicksdawgpound says: Jan 7, 2017 9:17 PM

    Scary when you watch some of those face masks on replay and their helmets twist sideways like that. Surprised more of them don’t end up with neck injuries from them. But that was a hell of a catch.

  5. bleck5 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:18 PM

    Refs are a joke in this game. What a clown show.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!