Seahawks take 7-0 lead with fourth-down conversion

The Seahawks have always been at their best when they can trust their big, physical running back.
But they’re still throwing at the goal line, and this time, it worked.
Seahawks wideout Paul Richardson just made a ridiculous, one-handed touchdown catch while being interfered with (and maybe having a handful of facemask too), giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Lions.
Richardson’s catch capped an impressive 14-play drive, and they were in position for it thanks to Thomas Rawls‘ running. Rawls already has 77 yards on 13 carries, and they needed that physical complement.
But Richardson’s grab was amazing, and will likely embolden them to keep throwing at the goal line, no matter what Richard Sherman thinks.
I didn’t know that grabbing a CB’s facemask is defensive PI
Is this the Seattle team that everyone in the nfc needs to worry about?
Lions are terrible. Probably one of the worst defenses overall in the league.
Scary when you watch some of those face masks on replay and their helmets twist sideways like that. Surprised more of them don’t end up with neck injuries from them. But that was a hell of a catch.
Refs are a joke in this game. What a clown show.