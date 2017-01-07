 Skip to content

Texans sticking with Bill O’Brien, and Brock Osweiler

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 8:19 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans talks with owner Bob McNair during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Kansas City Chiefs won 30-0. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Houston Texans just won a playoff game.

So of course, their owner gave their coach a vote of confidence, and their coach announced who his starting quarterback was going to be next week.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans owner Bob McNair dismissed reports that coach Bill O’Brien was possibly in danger of being fired if he had lost to the Raiders.

I’m not going to fire him,” McNair said, though you’d think that wouldn’t necessarily need to be said.

Likewise, you wouldn’t think O’Brien would need to declare his quarterback for the Divisional Round, but they are the Texans so things needed to be spelled out.

Osweiler played reasonably well against the Raiders, but he was only back in the starting lineup because Tom Savage was in the concussion protocol. Savage replaced Osweiler after a rough stretch of games, and would have likely been starting this week and beyond without the injury.

2 Responses to “Texans sticking with Bill O’Brien, and Brock Osweiler”
  1. badmude says: Jan 7, 2017 8:27 PM

    Good luck next week Texans, Tom Brady isn’t a 3rd string QB.

  2. justbegbaby says: Jan 7, 2017 8:28 PM

    Cook will be a better qb than Brocko. Book it.

