Texans take early lead after bad punt from Marquette King

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin (84) makes the catch as Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) tackles during the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

With Brock Osweiler and Connor Cook as the starting quarterbacks, no one should be surprised that it’s the punters and the kickers making the difference early in today’s Texans-Raiders game.

The Texans have a 3-0 lead thanks to a 50-yard field goal from Nick Novak in the first quarter.

That field goal was set up by the Texans winning the field position battle: When they faced a fourth down inside the Raiders’ 40-yard line, the Texans chose to punt, and Shane Lechler pinned the Raiders deep in their own territory.

Then the Raiders went three-and-out, and Marquette King shanked a punt for just 31 yards. That set up the Texans in Oakland territory, where Novak hit the field goal after an offensive three-and-out.

Now we’ll see whether Osweiler or Cook can get anything going offensively. So far, it doesn’t look promising.

4 Responses to “Texans take early lead after bad punt from Marquette King”
  1. esorick says: Jan 7, 2017 4:58 PM

    Game over just forfeit. And save the embarrassment

  2. idiedpretty says: Jan 7, 2017 5:00 PM

    This game is ovah, baby!

    10-0

  3. Iknowitall says: Jan 7, 2017 5:01 PM

    LMAO…. the Raiders plan to avoid facing the Chiefs in the playoffs, is failing miserably

  4. newjerseygiants says: Jan 7, 2017 5:03 PM

    Not even watching this one.

