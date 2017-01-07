Texans take early lead after bad punt from Marquette King

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

With Brock Osweiler and Connor Cook as the starting quarterbacks, no one should be surprised that it’s the punters and the kickers making the difference early in today’s Texans-Raiders game.

The Texans have a 3-0 lead thanks to a 50-yard field goal from Nick Novak in the first quarter.

That field goal was set up by the Texans winning the field position battle: When they faced a fourth down inside the Raiders’ 40-yard line, the Texans chose to punt, and Shane Lechler pinned the Raiders deep in their own territory.

Then the Raiders went three-and-out, and Marquette King shanked a punt for just 31 yards. That set up the Texans in Oakland territory, where Novak hit the field goal after an offensive three-and-out.

Now we’ll see whether Osweiler or Cook can get anything going offensively. So far, it doesn’t look promising.