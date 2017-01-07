Texans take early lead after bad punt from Marquette King

With Brock Osweiler and Connor Cook as the starting quarterbacks, no one should be surprised that it’s the punters and the kickers making the difference early in today’s Texans-Raiders game.
The Texans have a 3-0 lead thanks to a 50-yard field goal from Nick Novak in the first quarter.
That field goal was set up by the Texans winning the field position battle: When they faced a fourth down inside the Raiders’ 40-yard line, the Texans chose to punt, and Shane Lechler pinned the Raiders deep in their own territory.
Then the Raiders went three-and-out, and Marquette King shanked a punt for just 31 yards. That set up the Texans in Oakland territory, where Novak hit the field goal after an offensive three-and-out.
Now we’ll see whether Osweiler or Cook can get anything going offensively. So far, it doesn’t look promising.
