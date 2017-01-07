To prepare for Pittsburgh, Dolphins punter and kicker practiced with frozen footballs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 11:52 AM EST

Nearly two years after the football-following world began to learn more than it ever wanted to know about the interaction between football and cold weather, the Dolphins prepared for a January game in Pittsburgh by freezing their footballs.

Special-teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said that the Dolphins used pre-cooled footballs to help their punter and placekicker get used to kicking in the cold.

“They definitely become hard in the colder weather,” Rizzi said. “But there’s only so much you can do in this kind of weather to practice. We actually put balls in the freezer, believe it or not. But you bring them out, and five minutes later they’ve thawed out.”

They won’t be thawing in Pittsburgh. As everyone now knows, as the football get colder the air pressure will drop, and the footballs won’t travel as far when kicked or punted.