Tony Dungy previews Lions-Seahawks game, and more

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 6:05 PM EST

Friday’s PFT Live included a visit from Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy. He previewed NBC’s Saturday night playoff game between the Lions and Seahawks, but plenty more ground was covered.

Does he still get calls from teams interested in hiring him to be a coach? Which team in this current cycle would he be willing to coach?

Is there anything to the theory that Eli Manning thrives in the postseason because he doesn’t get caught up what winning and losing in the postseason means to a guy’s legacy — and to the theory that Peyton Manning often struggled in the postseason because he did?

There’s more. To hear it all, click the video and watch. Or keep watching Houston’s gradual suffocation of the Raiders.