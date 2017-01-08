49ers coaching search skews toward offensive coordinators

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 10:58 AM EST

The 49ers rose to prominence via the brains of offensive genius Bill Walsh. It’s no surprise, then, that the current San Francisco coaching search is tilting toward the offensive side of the football.

Of the six official candidates for now, four are offensive coordinators. The other two come from the defensive side of the ball.

The 49ers have interviewed or will interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

Unlike the other five teams searching for coaches, the 49ers are also searching for a General Manager. Originally, the plan was to hire a G.M. before hiring a head coach. That could change (especially with Chris Ballard and Nick Caserio out of the mix); if it does, however, it means that a pair of non-football executives (Jed York and Paraag Marathe) will be picking a head coach without the involvement of a more traditional football person. While they possibly have the benefit of consultants and advisors, there’s no substitute for having in the interviews someone who can truly speak the language and genuinely connect, or not, with the person who will take the reins of the franchise.

The crapshoot nature of the process, especially as it relates to whether a successful coordinator will become a successful head coach, means that the 49ers accidentally could emerge with the right man for the job. Without a G.M. or a V.P. of football operations or some other experienced football person who is screening the coaching candidates and talking to the coaching candidates and picking the very best candidate to coach the team, the 49ers are operating at a disadvantage in relation to the other teams.

Except maybe the Bills, where no one really knows what G.M. Doug Whaley is doing and where non-football executive Russ Brandon appears to be pulling the strings.