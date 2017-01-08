Antonio Brown posts another touchdown

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns Sunday.
In the first nine minutes.
Brown has touchdown receptions — both of the catch and run variety — of 50 and 62 yards. He has three catches for 119 yards on his team’s first two possessions.
The Dolphins got a field goal on their second drive to make it 14-3. They need to play some defense to keep things close in what’s became a very loud Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has started 7-of-7 for 162 yards.
If that high priced Miami d-line doesn’t start getting some pressure on Ben, this is gonna get ugly really fast.
Miami is terrible on defense. They look decent on offense when they aren’t being grabbed by the collar. Either way it’s great to watch them get smoked.
Suh is going to get angry and start playing dirty.
The Miami way to moral victory
PLEASE someone hire Vance Joseph away from the Dolphins!
When is this “disrespected offense” supposed to show up
Game is done before it even started..
Another stinker game. Have a feeling tonight will be better
Going in kind of hoped the fish would have a puncher’s chance of making the game competitive for at least a half. Apparently their punch isn’t freeze thaw stable.
Dolfins d is soft, can’t tackle anybody…should be embarrassed.
Anyone need another example of why Tammy puts up numbers ? this is the ONLY competition he has in the AFC least. What a joke
Fins are frauds.
Looks like we have no linebackers on the field .
The steelers o will put up the best post season numbers in NFL history the time this super bowl run is done.
And I thought the Raider game was Bad.
riffrafflaff says:
Jan 8, 2017 1:42 PM
Elway may just take you up on it if he can’t land Kyle Shanahan.
“Waaaaaah, everyone over looks the Dolphins, waaaaah”. This is why… they suck.
This is what happens when a team is just thrilled to make the playoffs.
The Dolphins are simply star-struck. Did you see all their players over on the Steelers’ sidelines asking for autographs?
All that money for Suh, a contract that is a cap killer. What Miami didn’t realize is that Suh is one of the laziest players in the game. As far as he’s concerned, he was only paid for a 16 game season and that’s all the Dolphins are going to get from him. As usual, he disappears in big games.