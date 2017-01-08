Antonio Brown posts another touchdown

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 1:36 PM EST

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

In the first nine minutes.

Brown has touchdown receptions — both of the catch and run variety — of 50 and 62 yards. He has three catches for 119 yards on his team’s first two possessions.

The Dolphins got a field goal on their second drive to make it 14-3. They need to play some defense to keep things close in what’s became a very loud Heinz Field.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has started 7-of-7 for 162 yards.