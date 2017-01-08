 Skip to content

Antonio Brown posts another touchdown

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 1:36 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs down the sideline to score a touchdown after catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger #7 against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

In the first nine minutes.

Brown has touchdown receptions — both of the catch and run variety — of 50 and 62 yards. He has three catches for 119 yards on his team’s first two possessions.

The Dolphins got a field goal on their second drive to make it 14-3. They need to play some defense to keep things close in what’s became a very loud Heinz Field.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has started 7-of-7 for 162 yards.

17 Responses to “Antonio Brown posts another touchdown”
  1. mickmars says: Jan 8, 2017 1:40 PM

    If that high priced Miami d-line doesn’t start getting some pressure on Ben, this is gonna get ugly really fast.

  2. patriotsticketssince1978 says: Jan 8, 2017 1:42 PM

    Miami is terrible on defense. They look decent on offense when they aren’t being grabbed by the collar. Either way it’s great to watch them get smoked.

  3. magnumpimustache says: Jan 8, 2017 1:42 PM

    Suh is going to get angry and start playing dirty.

    The Miami way to moral victory

  4. riffrafflaff says: Jan 8, 2017 1:42 PM

    PLEASE someone hire Vance Joseph away from the Dolphins!

  5. ironyisadeadscene says: Jan 8, 2017 1:43 PM

    When is this “disrespected offense” supposed to show up

  6. doe22us says: Jan 8, 2017 1:44 PM

    Game is done before it even started..

  7. rufustfirefly1303 says: Jan 8, 2017 1:45 PM

    Another stinker game. Have a feeling tonight will be better

  8. maust1013 says: Jan 8, 2017 1:45 PM

    Going in kind of hoped the fish would have a puncher’s chance of making the game competitive for at least a half. Apparently their punch isn’t freeze thaw stable.

  9. rgorr44 says: Jan 8, 2017 1:48 PM

    Dolfins d is soft, can’t tackle anybody…should be embarrassed.

  10. The Truth says: Jan 8, 2017 1:48 PM

    Anyone need another example of why Tammy puts up numbers ? this is the ONLY competition he has in the AFC least. What a joke

  11. buttfumbles says: Jan 8, 2017 1:49 PM

    Fins are frauds.

  12. donbat67 says: Jan 8, 2017 1:49 PM

    Looks like we have no linebackers on the field .

  13. justtherealfacts says: Jan 8, 2017 1:49 PM

    The steelers o will put up the best post season numbers in NFL history the time this super bowl run is done.

  14. esorick says: Jan 8, 2017 1:49 PM

    And I thought the Raider game was Bad.

  15. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 8, 2017 1:50 PM

    riffrafflaff says:
    Jan 8, 2017 1:42 PM
    PLEASE someone hire Vance Joseph away from the Dolphins!

    ——————-

    Elway may just take you up on it if he can’t land Kyle Shanahan.

  16. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 8, 2017 1:50 PM

    “Waaaaaah, everyone over looks the Dolphins, waaaaah”. This is why… they suck.

  17. ricko1112 says: Jan 8, 2017 1:51 PM

    This is what happens when a team is just thrilled to make the playoffs.

    The Dolphins are simply star-struck. Did you see all their players over on the Steelers’ sidelines asking for autographs?

    All that money for Suh, a contract that is a cap killer. What Miami didn’t realize is that Suh is one of the laziest players in the game. As far as he’s concerned, he was only paid for a 16 game season and that’s all the Dolphins are going to get from him. As usual, he disappears in big games.

