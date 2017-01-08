Bell dominates in playoff debut, Steelers roll

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 4:19 PM EST

Antonio Brown provided the early fireworks. Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers’ defense dominated in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach.

The overmatched Dolphins hung around for a while but never really kept pace. The Steelers won Sunday’s wild card game, 30-12, and advance to play in Kansas City next Sunday.

Bell ran for 167 yards in his playoff debut. He had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to make it 20-3 and another in the third quarter to make it 30-6 and pretty much slam the door.

The Steelers had lined up for a field goal before Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett jumped offsides to extend the drive before Bell’s second touchdown run. After Brown had long catch-and-run touchdowns covering 50 and 62 yards, respectively, on the first two drives of the game, they ran 10 times and did not throw a pass on the third drive.

The Steelers had 20 points and 12 first downs before the Dolphins ran their 11th offensive play. The Dolphins then turned the ball over three times in nine plays over the second and third quarters, killing any chance that they had to chase the Steelers and at least make it close.

Bell’s running and the turnovers — two strip sacks of Matt Moore and one interception — allowed the Steelers to basically have the game wrapped up before the third quarter was over. Bell had been injured for the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but his patience and power were too much for the Dolphins Sunday.

Roethlisberger was 13-of-15 through three quarters. He completed his first 11 passes before being intercepted by Michael Thomas late in the first half and finished 13-of-18 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two inteceptions.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, who ran for 204 yards when the Dolphins beat the Steelers in the regular season, had 33 yards on 16 carries. Ajayi left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury but wasn’t much of a factor even before the injury.

Moore at one point completed 14 straight passes as the Dolphins, down three scores, moved the ball in the game’s last 10 minutes. Moore threw for 289 yards. The Steelers sacked him five times.