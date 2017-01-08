Bell dominates in playoff debut, Steelers roll

Antonio Brown provided the early fireworks. Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers’ defense dominated in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach.
The overmatched Dolphins hung around for a while but never really kept pace. The Steelers won Sunday’s wild card game, 30-12, and advance to play in Kansas City next Sunday.
Bell ran for 167 yards in his playoff debut. He had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to make it 20-3 and another in the third quarter to make it 30-6 and pretty much slam the door.
The Steelers had lined up for a field goal before Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett jumped offsides to extend the drive before Bell’s second touchdown run. After Brown had long catch-and-run touchdowns covering 50 and 62 yards, respectively, on the first two drives of the game, they ran 10 times and did not throw a pass on the third drive.
The Steelers had 20 points and 12 first downs before the Dolphins ran their 11th offensive play. The Dolphins then turned the ball over three times in nine plays over the second and third quarters, killing any chance that they had to chase the Steelers and at least make it close.
Bell’s running and the turnovers — two strip sacks of Matt Moore and one interception — allowed the Steelers to basically have the game wrapped up before the third quarter was over. Bell had been injured for the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but his patience and power were too much for the Dolphins Sunday.
Roethlisberger was 13-of-15 through three quarters. He completed his first 11 passes before being intercepted by Michael Thomas late in the first half and finished 13-of-18 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two inteceptions.
Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, who ran for 204 yards when the Dolphins beat the Steelers in the regular season, had 33 yards on 16 carries. Ajayi left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury but wasn’t much of a factor even before the injury.
Moore at one point completed 14 straight passes as the Dolphins, down three scores, moved the ball in the game’s last 10 minutes. Moore threw for 289 yards. The Steelers sacked him five times.
Moore just as good in garbage time as Tammihill.
Never expected a win but as a fan i’ll stay hopeful for next year. Go ahead trash us for losing badly, totally fine. Heavily overmatched and too many injuries. gl steelers
The closest game so far this weekend has been Texans v Raiders. With a 3rd string QB and a banged up oline, I never would have expected that coming into this weekend.
Congrats Steelers fans
Dolphins need a few more pieces, and they need a home game.
Biggest play of this game was the cheap shot by Dupree. Moore was clearly rattled after that. Kid should have been tossed.
Great game. Has anyone seen “citizenstank”?… “BIG” Ben played well! The whole team did. Defense is getting stronger each game.
Well, at least Vance Joseph won’t have to sell his house now.
Did anyone tell Miami the game started at 1pm? Because they were a no show.
Healthy steelers O should givemthe vastly overrated patsies defense (almost 70% of games played against bottom third ranked offenses) a little bit different look than they’ ve had all year
The 3 wild card games have been terrible. I haven’t been close to watching all of any of them. Hopefully the Giants and the Packers save the weekend for us. There’s a very good chance that the Texans at Patriots game next weekend isn’t going to be an instant classic. The other 3 games should be pretty competitive though.
So much for all that money the Dolphins forked over to Suh, huh? How’s that working out? He is an invisible man out there on most plays.
The Dolphins have been a wimpy team for many years and nothing changed today. The Steelers dominated them physically.
I think the Steelers will do the same thing to the Chiefs next week, too.
Hats off to the Dolphins for at least trying the fake punt, onside kick, and going for it on 4th downs. The Lions accepted they were beat a week before in the press.
Steelers steamroll the Chiefs next week. Chiefs playoff record all-time falls to 9-17.
3 blowouts so far, what a boring weekend of Football.
Let’s hope the last game is closer.
I think both AFC that had elimination losses this weekend still won big from a season perspective.
Whew! Steelers were sure lucky to secure the win with the Dolphins hanging around an’ all….
the dolphins had a great season with what they had to work with. tough to win at Heinz win ben, leveon, and antonio are healthy and firing on all cylinders. pittsburgh defense looked good too.
looking forward to seeing what happens at arrowhead
The turnover at the end of the first half just killed the Dolphins. That could have made things very interesting if they scored a TD or even a field goal there because they were getting the ball back in the 3rd quarter.