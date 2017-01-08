Ben, Bell, Brown prepare for first playoff game together

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 8:48 AM EST

The good news for the Steelers is that they’ve won seven games in a row. The better news is that the Dolphins are being yanked into the cold. (Hopefully Ndamukong Suh’s feet won’t go numb.) The best news is that, for the first time ever, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, and receiver Antonio Brown will be playing together in the postseason.

“We’ve never had a healthy team together in the postseason,” Brown recently said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “To have it now is something we’re excited about.”

Completing the quarter of healthy players is center Maurkice Pouncey.

“This is a blessing,” guard Ramon Foster said.

It could end up being a curse for the Dolphins.

“I feel good about that,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “[That’s] one of the reasons why we took the approach we took this week. We’ve been without Le’Veon Bell the last two years in the playoffs. We went to Denver last year without Antonio Brown. We’ve been to Super Bowls and so forth without Maurkice Pouncey.

“It’s good to have them.”

None of this means that the Dolphins will be pushovers. But if the Steelers win, they won’t be able to blame it on not having all hands on deck.