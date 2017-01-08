Cleveland’s hiring of Gregg Williams is confusing for multiple reasons

So much for continuity in Cleveland.
A year after Browns coach Hue Jackson embraced defensive coordinator at his 3-4 defense, the Browns will implement a 4-3 system under Gregg Williams. For that reason alone, the decision to ditch Horton for Williams makes little sense.
“I know what it looks like and I know what it feels like for everybody here,” Jackson told reporters on Sunday. “‘Here are the Browns again changing out.’ But it is not about that. I am going to say it again, it is about trying to be the best we can be everywhere. I get what it feels like to everybody and I respect that, but at the same time, I think everybody would be disappointed in me if I did not as the leader make tough decisions that I think are going to get us to where we want to go to. It goes both ways so you are kind of damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I do not worry about that. I am worried about getting this organization, this football team and this coaching staff as good as I can get it, and I think that is my charge.”
Still, moving from a 3-4 to a 4-3 is no small project, especially not for a team that is making a big deal out of not changing anything. More (and different) defensive lineman are needed. Fewer (and different) linebackers are needed. Sure, some outside linebackers in a 3-4 can become defensive ends in a 4-3, and some inside linebackers in a 3-4 can become outside linebackers in a 4-3 and some defensive ends in a 3-4 can become defensive tackles in a 4-3. But it’s hardly smooth, and it’s never easy.
If the Browns were going to dump Horton, why not replace him with a 3-4 defensive coordinator? (A fairly good one is available in Denver.)
Making the move even more confusing is Williams’ Bountygate baggage, which extends beyond the scandal that undermined the 2009 playoff run in New Orleans to the cartoonish “kill the head” comments from the night before a Saints-49ers divisional round game in early 2012. Regarded as damaged goods after serving a one-year suspension (and testifying against players as part of the league’s effort to enforce suspensions that former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue eventually scrapped), Williams eventually found work with his longtime friend Jeff Fisher.
Now Williams becomes the defensive coordinator in Cleveland, as if his pattern of misconduct (which possibly traced to every prior stop as a defensive coordinator and head coach) never even happened.
Given where the Browns currently are and where they hope to eventually be, either dynamic would seem odd. Combining the two into one fell swoop for a franchise supposedly obsessed with consistency makes no sense.
“At the end of the day, the whole buck stops with me,” Jackson said Sunday. But the thing is he’s staying and Horton is going.
If nothing else, the move shows that Jackson realizes that another 1-15 season will result in a franchise supposedly obsessed with continuity making even more changes. The real question is whether Williams, whose defense didn’t do much to keep Fisher from getting fired, will make a difference.
“I know it looks like we’re burning it down to start over from scratch, but that’s not what is happening…”.
It’s the Browns, how is this confusing?
If you watched that defense this year, continuity didn’t matter because Horton was bad. Not to mention that he didn’t have much to work with that will be part of the equation going forward, so there isn’t much that will be coming back to carry anything over with. I’ve started to think the last couple of days that the only reason Horton was brought back was because he was still getting paid by the Browns and thus he was brought back, which doesn’t give you confidence in how business is still being done there. It seemed like an odd fit to begin with since all of the staffs that Jackson has been on were 4-3 defensive ones.
and the dawgpound continues to chase its tail
Myles Garrett is the player the Browns are going to pick number one. Myles Garrett is a 4-3 defensive end.
Are you still confused?
I wasn’t aware Cleveland still had a team! Do they have their own uniforms, and everything?
Glad he left the NFCW…always a concussion when playing against his defenses. He teaches the dbs to earhole receivers and TEs still.
The Browns are desperate. If you cannot win clean, why not try dirty? Doesn’t get any dirtier than Gregg Williams. He’s a perfect fit for a team called BROWNS.
The Browns are lucky the NFL doesn’t have a relegation system. Maybe they should bring back NFL Europe.
If you finish at the bottom of the league more than once in two years, you are sent to NFL Europe and the NFL Europe team with the best overall record over the last 2 years is brought up to that conference and division. Bring some interest to the Browns Week 17 games.
NFL would eventually get their damn wish of travel nightmares.
I believe in Hue Jackson, I’d rather have him than my coach.
I got nothing on this move. Not a single thing occurs to me either before or after reading the analysis, except twice every year Big Ben better look out for dirty hits.
So they hire a guy who paid for whatever scandal. Got reinstated and coached one of the better defenses in the Rams. Was unemployed, and now hired to build a defense elsewhere. The Browns have minimal players, two first rounders and have said it is a long term rebuild. Not confusing to me. They want to have a defense that can give their offense a break.