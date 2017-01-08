Defense, dropped passes dominate early in Green Bay

The Giants defense carried the team for much of the season and they’re doing so again in the first half at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers has been sacked twice and completed 3-of-7 passes for 19 yards in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. The biggest Packers gain of the quarter came when Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was flagged for pass interference on a pass to Jordy Nelson that may not have been catchable even if Jenkins didn’t make contact with the wideout.
That put the Packers in field goal range, but an 11-yard loss on a sack by Coty Sensabaugh pushed them back out of scoring position. Sensabaugh is playing because the Giants lost Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to a thigh injury.
The Giants’ defensive dominance has kept the Packers off the board, but the Giants only put up three points of their own. Odell Beckham dropped two passes, one in the end zone, and Sterling Shepard also had an early drop to keep the Giants from putting more points on the board.
That may fuel the narrative for the anti-Miami trip crowd, but the Giants still lead 3-0 in the second quarter.
I see Green Bay is relying on the PI for yardage again. Same guys on here who complained about the uncatchable last night didn’t seem to mind that not being called today for them.
Aaron’s smirky face has slowly transformed itself into a cheesy frown. Cheese is good.
The famous packer whine and constant looks for the refs to bail them out is coming soon!
Giants dominating this game. Cant believe it’s only 3-0
Packers most overrated team every single season
Mike McCarthy is a bad football coach.
Why was Walt Anderson following Pete Carroll around in the Seattle game? Is it normal for alternate officials to be having multiple conversations with a coach and following them around? In no other game did this happen. Please write a story or explain this. Thank you.
This GB, NYG is a surprising defensive struggle. Giants can’t seem to catch the ball in the end zone.
embarassmemnt for the NFC North….at least Detroit tried.
Pass rush is doing in Erin.
Not as close as the score would indicate. Packers have been unable to move the ball.
What was Detroit defensive pass interference last night in Seattle is a ‘good play’ by GB DB in end zone today. NFL officiating remains a work in progress – without the progress.
Hey stellar…
This is embarassing football
for embarassing people
bleck5 says:
Jan 8, 2017 5:42 PM
Not as close as the score would indicate.
========================
But because of the score it is that close. If the Giants offense can’t finish their defensive effort can go out the window on one play, the definition of close.
Rodgers would be an average QB behind most offensive lines… Or if they ever start to call holding penalties against GB.
Where’s the scoring review on the Packer TD? His second foot never came down.
Rodgers would be an average QB behind most offensive lines… Or if they ever start to call holding penalties against GB.
___________________________________
That average QB just threw a dart neither of your purple QB’s could have thrown… 37 yards rope over the shoulder of the defender…. Oh by the way, he then stood in the pocket dancing away from the pass rush and threw another dart in the endzone…. ooops we have the lead….
Hey Vikings fans, when do the Vikings play? 5-0 and not in the playoffs. Now that’s EMBARRASSING!!!
allight59 says:
Jan 8, 2017 5:52 PM
Hey stellar…
This is embarassing football
for embarassing people
——-
Spoken like a typical millenial. You’re nuts. This is a GREAT game if you love defense. You’ve been exposed to too much of the high flying fast scoring offense constantly pushed by the NFL for 2 decades.
This is an old school playoff game, in cold weather.
helluva defense giants on that hail mary. stand around with your arms down, and let the guy get behind you. all your sacks etc mean nothing now. you just lost the game on that one play. unreal. zero effort with 2 minutes left in the half.