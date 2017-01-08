Defense, dropped passes dominate early in Green Bay

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 5:23 PM EST

The Giants defense carried the team for much of the season and they’re doing so again in the first half at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers has been sacked twice and completed 3-of-7 passes for 19 yards in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. The biggest Packers gain of the quarter came when Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was flagged for pass interference on a pass to Jordy Nelson that may not have been catchable even if Jenkins didn’t make contact with the wideout.

That put the Packers in field goal range, but an 11-yard loss on a sack by Coty Sensabaugh pushed them back out of scoring position. Sensabaugh is playing because the Giants lost Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to a thigh injury.

The Giants’ defensive dominance has kept the Packers off the board, but the Giants only put up three points of their own. Odell Beckham dropped two passes, one in the end zone, and Sterling Shepard also had an early drop to keep the Giants from putting more points on the board.

That may fuel the narrative for the anti-Miami trip crowd, but the Giants still lead 3-0 in the second quarter.