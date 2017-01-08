Defense steps up as Steelers take command

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 3:26 PM EST

The offense built a big lead for the Steelers, and their defense has protected it.

The Steelers have two strip sacks of Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, both in Steelers territory, and following a third quarter interception by Ryan Shazier the Steelers got Le’Veon Bell’s second touchdown run of the day to make it 30-6.

The Steelers had lined up for a field goal before Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett jumped offsides to extend the drive before Bell’s second touchdown run. Bell is over 150 yards rushing before the end of the third quarter in his playoff debut.

The Shazier interception made it three giveaways in a nine-play sequence for Moore and the Dolphins. Mike Mitchell and James Harrison had the strip sacks.

It was 20-6 at halftime. The Dolphins were inside the Steelers 20-yard line before Harrison forced the fumble and took back the momentum.