Dolphins hanging around after nightmare start

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Matt Moore #8 of the Miami Dolphins drops back to pass while under pressure from Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half during the Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The rout was close to being on in Pittsburgh, but the Dolphins have kept it close enough to think they’re still in it.

The Steelers lead at halftime, 20-6. The Steelers scored touchdowns on their first three possessions but the Dolphins answered with field goals, then drove inside the Steelers 20-yard line in the final minute of the first half before a strip sack by James Harrison kept the lead at two touchdowns.

Each of the three Steelers touchdown drives covered at least 80 yards.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed his first 11 passes to seven different receivers before being intercepted by Michael Thomas in the last two minutes of the half. Antonio Brown had catch-and-run touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards to open the game.

Le’Veon Bell ran 17 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. Roethlisberger threw for 188 yards.

Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was 10-of-13 for 140 yards in the first half. He left the game for one play after taking a big hit from Bud Dupree but was cleared to return.

The Dolphins get the ball to start the second half.

  1. mcjon22 says: Jan 8, 2017 2:49 PM

    After this one, I’ll personally help Vance Joseph pack for Denver

  2. rasta74 says: Jan 8, 2017 2:49 PM

    You don’t want us hanging around baby…Phins up.

  3. bettis3636 says: Jan 8, 2017 2:51 PM

    “Hanging around”…. ummm whats that mean? a game of field goals is “hanging around”… GOTCHA

