Dolphins’ two-point play was reviewable only via coach’s challenge

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

Late in Sunday’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh, the Dolphins scored a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 18. A two-pointer would have trimmed the margin to 16, giving Miami a crazier-things-have-happened chance of tying up the game.

Quarterback Matt Moore threw the ball to receiver DeVante Parker, who was pulled out of bounds before he could get both feet down. Replay suggested that it was pretty close.

But even though it was a two-point play, replay review would have been available automatically only if the ruling on the field had been that Parker had scored. Without a score, replay review happens only with a coach’s challenge.

That’s why automatic replay review should be available on all scoring plays and on all plays that, if the ruling had gone the other way, would have resulted in a score. A mistaken call that a player caught the ball in the end zone is not less impactful than a mistaken call that he didn’t catch the ball in the end zone.

It’s a simple adjustment that is the obvious corollary to the rule making all scoring plays subject to automatic replay review.