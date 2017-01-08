Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie limps off in first quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 4:57 PM EST

The Giants defense forced a three-and-out on the first Packers possession of the afternoon, but they did have a player limp off with injury.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had to leave the game after a second down catch by tight end Jared Cook with an apparent right leg injury. Rodgers-Cromartie, who was the NFC defensive player of the week after a two-interception Week 17, has turned in an excellent season playing out of the slot for the Giants.

FOX cameras showed him moving very gingerly on the sideline after safety Landon Collins broke up a pass on third down to force a Packers punt.

The Giants’ first possession also ended with a punt following a drop by Odell Beckham on third down and it’s scoreless halfway through the first quarter at Lambeau Field.