Giants cut Packers lead to one, Rodgers answers right back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 6:54 PM EST

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been criticized in past playoff games for not being aggressive enough.

He may hear the opposite complaint this time around. The Giants cut the Packers’ lead to 14-13 in the third quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass by Eli Manning to wide receiver Tavarres King a couple of plays after McCarthy elected to pass on punting.

Facing a third-and-one from his own 42-yard-line, McCarthy called a run by fullback Aaron Ripkowski that was stuffed for no gain. The Packers kept the offense on the field after a time out and then gave the ball to Ty Montgomery for the same result. Giants safety Landon Collins made both tackles, although he got an assist from an unpenalized facemask by Jonathan Hankins on the first one.

There have been missed calls on both sides over the course of the game, but none is likely to linger as much as McCarthy’s call to go for it should the Packers fail to hold onto what’s left of their lead.

UPDATE 6:56 p.m. ET: The lead is back up to eight points as it took the Packers four plays to score after a good Christine Michael kickoff return set them up near midfield. Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a 30-yard score that has the Packers up 21-13 with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter.