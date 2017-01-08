Giants cut Packers lead to one, Rodgers answers right back

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been criticized in past playoff games for not being aggressive enough.
He may hear the opposite complaint this time around. The Giants cut the Packers’ lead to 14-13 in the third quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass by Eli Manning to wide receiver Tavarres King a couple of plays after McCarthy elected to pass on punting.
Facing a third-and-one from his own 42-yard-line, McCarthy called a run by fullback Aaron Ripkowski that was stuffed for no gain. The Packers kept the offense on the field after a time out and then gave the ball to Ty Montgomery for the same result. Giants safety Landon Collins made both tackles, although he got an assist from an unpenalized facemask by Jonathan Hankins on the first one.
There have been missed calls on both sides over the course of the game, but none is likely to linger as much as McCarthy’s call to go for it should the Packers fail to hold onto what’s left of their lead.
UPDATE 6:56 p.m. ET: The lead is back up to eight points as it took the Packers four plays to score after a good Christine Michael kickoff return set them up near midfield. Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a 30-yard score that has the Packers up 21-13 with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter.
If I'm the Giant's special teams coach, I am headed to polish up my resume. Teach your punt return men to put their heels on the ten yard line, and if the ball goes over their head, to get the hell away from it. And your kickoff guy to let it go out of bounds or into the endzone for a touchback if kicked within 5 yards of the sidelines. Do they ever practice any situational kicking plays?
Good game by the Packers. Rodgers is the best, and Cobb has been on fire all game. Giants don't deserve any better than they've done today. They got smoked, fair and square. Cant blame the refs. Congrats to the Pack and their fans.
As a neutral observer, I don't see any biased officiating. Just some horrendous effort by the Giants.
