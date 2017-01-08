Green, Maxwell inactive for Steelers-Dolphins game

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 11:38 AM EST

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green won’t play in Sunday’s wild card game vs. the Dolphins due to a concussion.

Green, who’s missed the last two games but has practiced on a limited basis the last two weeks, had an apparent setback. Jesse James will be the Steelers’ primary tight end.

The Dolphins had previously ruled quarterback Ryan Tannehill out and had listed cornerback Byron Maxwell as doubtful. Per NFL Network, Maxwell tested his injured ankle before Sunday’s game but is not healthy enough to play and is inactive.

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt returns after missing the final two games of the regular season due to a knee injury. Among the Steelers who couldn’t get healthy enough to play today and are inactive are linebacker Anthony Chickillo, safety Robert Golden and defensive end Ricardo Mathews.

Cornerback Justin Gilbert, quarterback Zach Mettenberger and tackle Brian Mihalik are also inactive for the Steelers. Safety A.J. Hendy, tight end Thomas Duarte, tackle Sam Young and wide receiver Leonte Carroo are also inactive for the Dolphins.