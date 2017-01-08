Hue Jackson “comfortable” that Pep Hamilton will stay with Browns

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 1:24 PM EST

Browns Coach Hue Jackson told reporters Sunday that he feels “very comfortable” that Browns associate head coach and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton will stay with the Browns instead of accepting a job at the University of Michigan.

Earlier Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been telling recruits that Hamilton will be joining his staff.

Hamilton was an assistant under Harbaugh at Stanford. Michigan recently lost passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch to UCLA, so there’s an opening on Harbaugh’s staff.

“I have known about the Jim Harbaugh situation from a week and a half ago,” Jackson said, per the team’s official transcript. “I feel very comfortable that Pep is staying. Anything can happen. We want him to stay. We hope he stays. Like I said, a young man is entitled to do what they feel is best for them, but I would think we have created a good environment and I hope things are still good. As far as I know, things are.”

Hamilton was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2013 until being fired during the 2015 season.