Hue Jackson: Gregg Williams “has always been able to get the most out of his players”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 12:18 PM EST

Reports surfaced last week that the Browns were going to part ways with defensive coordinator Ray Horton and Saturday night brought word that Gregg Williams will be the new man in charge on that side of the ball in Cleveland.

The Browns confirmed as much on Sunday with a formal announcement of Williams’ addition to the coaching staff. Browns head coach Hue Jackson welcomed Williams to the team in a statement.

“Gregg has been an outstanding defensive coach in this league for a very long time,” Jackson said. “His defenses have frequently finished among the top ten in the league. He adapts his scheme to maximize the strengths of his personnel and has always been able to get the most out of his players. We look forward to him coming in, helping our players improve and helping us become the winning team we are all working towards.”

Williams’ methods for getting the most out of his players haven’t always found favor with the league as he was suspended for all of 2012 for allegedly running a bounty scheme rewarding players for causing injuries while with the Saints. The Browns have plenty of young players in need of improvement and more are coming in this year’s draft, so Williams’ immediate charge in Cleveland is an obvious one.