Jack Del Rio: Changing QBs wouldn’t have made “big change”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

Raiders quarterback Connor Cook was 4-of-14 for 41 yards and an interception in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Texans, which led many people to wonder if the Raiders would make a change and insert Matt McGloin in an effort to save their season.

The Raiders didn’t make a change and Cook went 14-of-31 the rest of the way in his first NFL start, which helped the Texans to a 27-14 win that moves them into the next round of the playoffs. After the game, Del Rio said that he did discuss a move to McGloin, who didn’t start because of a left shoulder injury, with the offensive coaches.

“I asked at halftime,” Del Rio said. “The coaches really felt that there were other things that were kind of contributing and that there wasn’t going to be a big change based on changing the quarterback, so we stayed the course with it. I know he got a lot of experience in the game in the last game and a half. He did some good things, and then he did some things that he’ll certainly learn from.”

Cook said “maybe” when asked if his inexperience was a factor, adding that he felt confident in himself and thought that “sometimes I just tried to do a little bit too much out there at times.” McGloin said, via CSNBayArea.com, that he wanted to play, but didn’t lobby the coaches about something that wasn’t his decision.

Some will wonder what might have been with McGloin, but the bigger lament in Oakland is sure to be what could have been with a healthy Derek Carr.