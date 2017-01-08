 Skip to content

Joey Porter arrested after reported altercation with police

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 10:35 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Assistant coach Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on August 16, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers beat the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but the rest of the day doesn’t appear to have gone as well for their outside linebackers coach Joey Porter.

Chris Mueller of the Beaver County Times reports that Porter was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a police car outside of a bar in the Southside area of Pittsburgh on Sunday evening. Mueller reports that Porter was handcuffed following an altercation with a police officer.

CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler that Porter has been arrested.

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, via Mueller. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

Porter is in his third year as a Steelers coach and played eight years for the team.

6 Responses to “Joey Porter arrested after reported altercation with police”
  1. reptar310 says: Jan 8, 2017 10:37 PM

    Hey him and Adam Jones can share a cell and settle their differences.

  2. abrasion says: Jan 8, 2017 10:38 PM

    Typical Steeler.

  3. Bizzareslantpass says: Jan 8, 2017 10:38 PM

    “His nickname is “Peezy”. I don’t know what “Peezy” is. Joey…”

  4. breadmeatcheese says: Jan 8, 2017 10:41 PM

    in the last week porter and pacman have both stayed true to themselves; justice served.

  5. stampnhawk says: Jan 8, 2017 10:43 PM

    Shocking. The guy always had a screw loose and Steeler favouritism prevented him from being suspended for running on the field last playoffs like a fool.

    Nevermind the time he was shot in the leg (long before social media scutiny) while in Denver and his pregame figure and ejections and getting kicked off the Dolphins basically for something undisclosed.

  6. nothingman says: Jan 8, 2017 10:46 PM

    Ten to one he thought the police officer was Ray Lewis

Leave a Reply

