Joey Porter arrested after reported altercation with police

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 10:35 PM EST

The Steelers beat the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but the rest of the day doesn’t appear to have gone as well for their outside linebackers coach Joey Porter.

Chris Mueller of the Beaver County Times reports that Porter was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a police car outside of a bar in the Southside area of Pittsburgh on Sunday evening. Mueller reports that Porter was handcuffed following an altercation with a police officer.

CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler that Porter has been arrested.

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, via Mueller. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

Porter is in his third year as a Steelers coach and played eight years for the team.