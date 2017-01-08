Joey Porter arrested after reported altercation with police

The Steelers beat the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but the rest of the day doesn’t appear to have gone as well for their outside linebackers coach Joey Porter.
Chris Mueller of the Beaver County Times reports that Porter was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a police car outside of a bar in the Southside area of Pittsburgh on Sunday evening. Mueller reports that Porter was handcuffed following an altercation with a police officer.
CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler that Porter has been arrested.
“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, via Mueller. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”
Porter is in his third year as a Steelers coach and played eight years for the team.
Hey him and Adam Jones can share a cell and settle their differences.
Typical Steeler.
“His nickname is “Peezy”. I don’t know what “Peezy” is. Joey…”
in the last week porter and pacman have both stayed true to themselves; justice served.
Shocking. The guy always had a screw loose and Steeler favouritism prevented him from being suspended for running on the field last playoffs like a fool.
Nevermind the time he was shot in the leg (long before social media scutiny) while in Denver and his pregame figure and ejections and getting kicked off the Dolphins basically for something undisclosed.
Ten to one he thought the police officer was Ray Lewis