Jordy Nelson heads to locker room with rib injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 5:41 PM EST

The Packers offense hasn’t done anything in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants and it looks like they are going to have to get things going without the help of wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson took a shot from Giants defensive back Leon Hall on the left side of his body while he was trying to reclaim a pass he dropped initially. Nelson went down immediately and stayed down for several moments on the sideline before being helped up by the Green Bay medical staff. Nelson took a cart back to the locker room for evaluation of a rib injury a short time later.

The Packers punted for the fourth time in the game a couple of plays after Nelson was hurt and now have seven yards on 17 plays.

The Giants hit a big play to tight end Will Tye to move into field goal range on the ensuing drive, but the end zone remained out of reach. A shot for Odell Beckham in the end zone went incomplete while Beckham complained about the lack of a flag and linebacker Joe Thomas broke up a pass on third down, leaving Robbie Gould to come on for his second field goal of the day.

It’s 6-0 Giants halfway through the second quarter.