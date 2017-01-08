Odell Beckham: Boat trip reaction did “a great job of creating distractions”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

Wide receiver Odell Beckham was one of many Giants to wilt at Lambeau Field against the Packers on Sunday and he reportedly took out his frustrations on the stadium itself.

Neil Best of Newsday reports that members of the stadium’s grounds crew saw Beckham punch a hole in the wall outside the team’s locker room after the game. Sal Paolantonio of ESPN adds that Beckham was banging his head against the wall in the locker room.

All of that comes after a week that saw Beckham and teammates getting asked about a trip to Miami after the team won in Week 17. Beckham and Giants coach Ben McAdoo said there was nothing about the trip that would explain why Beckham and Sterling Shepard dropped passes in Sunday’s game, although Beckham did say that the reaction created a distraction.

“There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed,” Beckham said, via USA Today. “There’s just nothing in the world. That’s not realistic. I think it did a great job of creating distractions for us, and it’s just unfortunate for us. That’s just the way this world is.”

A Google search of Tony Romo and Cabo is another way to see the way this world is, so Beckham probably hasn’t heard the last about boating in Miami. It may even wind up being enough to have him bang his head against the wall again.