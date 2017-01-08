Packers “obviously have concern” for Jordy Nelson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 10:18 PM EST

When Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Giants with a rib injury, it seemed like it might be a major blow to Green Bay’s chances of winning.

The Packers offense had produced nothing to that point in the game and Nelson’s play in recent weeks had been a big part of the team’s offensive surge. As it turned out, though, the offense still caught fire and the Packers won 38-13 to move on to a divisional round game against the Cowboys.

There was no word after the game about Nelson’s chances of playing in that game. Coach Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN.com, that the Packers “obviously have concern” about the injury, which occurred when Leon Hall drilled Nelson helmet-first as Nelson tried to reel in a catch.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it would be a “huge loss” if Nelson can’t play and pointed to Geronimo Allison as a player who would have to step up if Nelson isn’t able to go. It also helps that Randall Cobb was back in the lineup and healthy enough to catch three of the four touchdowns that Rodgers threw over the course of the game.