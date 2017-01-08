Packers “obviously have concern” for Jordy Nelson

When Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Giants with a rib injury, it seemed like it might be a major blow to Green Bay’s chances of winning.
The Packers offense had produced nothing to that point in the game and Nelson’s play in recent weeks had been a big part of the team’s offensive surge. As it turned out, though, the offense still caught fire and the Packers won 38-13 to move on to a divisional round game against the Cowboys.
There was no word after the game about Nelson’s chances of playing in that game. Coach Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN.com, that the Packers “obviously have concern” about the injury, which occurred when Leon Hall drilled Nelson helmet-first as Nelson tried to reel in a catch.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it would be a “huge loss” if Nelson can’t play and pointed to Geronimo Allison as a player who would have to step up if Nelson isn’t able to go. It also helps that Randall Cobb was back in the lineup and healthy enough to catch three of the four touchdowns that Rodgers threw over the course of the game.
Its pick your poison with this team. Nelson out? Now you got to worry about Cobb. Good luck to Dallas.
Hope for a speedy recovery Jordy! You’re a class act!
Looked like bruised or broken ribs…..
Next man up.
I hope it’s nothing serious and he can return next week. Wishful thinking though, I think.
Packers HAVE to have Jordy back. I know they got it going in the 4th quarter finally today without him, but it won’t last long enough to get to a Super Bowl. Remember how things got stale last year with no Nelson.
Now, Jordy is as tough as anyone. Farm tough.
But you could tell immediately he was hurt badly. Has to be a busted rib or two. As an aside, Mike Pereira said on the air that the hit should have been a penalty for leading with the crown of the helmet.
I had already been saying this all morning and day long well before that. And I saw many punks out there on Twitter saying “oh football is so soft now” …. I told them they wouldn’t last one drive.
Helmets should have some padding on the exterior. I’ve seen too many hands and fingers get broken from hitting the hard shell. And ribs. These guys gotta stop lowering their heads and using the helmet as a weapon.
Medical question: There have been some amazing medical advancements, inventions, that seem impossible.
Whoever figured out that a lazer into our eyes can make us see better. Immediately.
Have they not figured out a way to get a lazer to kind of weld back together cracked bone? Seriously, that seems easier than some of the stuff they CAN do.
Get Jordy back.