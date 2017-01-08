Packers pulling away in fourth quarter

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Giants started off very poorly for the Packers, but it looks like it will be a fine ending.
Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a 16-yard touchdown pass with just over nine minutes to play to put the Packers up 31-13 in a game they trailed 6-0 with under four minutes to play in the first half. The touchdown was Cobb’s third of the game and Rodgers has now thrown 22 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last eight games.
The Giants briefly showed some spark when they stuffed the Packers on a fourth down and scored their first touchdown of the day two plays later, but the Packers answered with a quick touchdown of their own and then kickoff returner Bobby Rainey added to a list of special teams blunders by fielding the ball and stepping out at the 3-yard-line. The Packers forced a quick punt and then added a field goal before the third quarter was out.
Not everything has gone perfectly for the Packers as Jordy Nelson and Ty Montgomery have both left with injuries. It’s looking like that will be an issue to deal with as they look ahead to Dallas rather than something to blame for a home playoff loss, however.
Big Blew
I take it Florio is finally fine with two wild card teams with better records than their division- winning opponents being the away team since the hosts won all the games this weekend
Annie Apple should write an article on how her son needs to improve !
If this is what comes from partying on a Miami drug boat in the days leading up to the game.
▼yep way to go giants.. no whistle, and stand around like youre waiting for a spot to open up on the picnic blanket
CAN WE PUT THE ELI GIANTS PLAYOFF ROAD WARRIORS TO BED ?,,,,GET A RECORD GOOD ENOUGH TO HAVE A HOME PLAYOFF GAME WOULD YA !!!!
At least now the Giants receivers will be able to spend as much time as they want in Miami.
Obj, your Miami Vacation may now begin.
Geronimo Allison>L Treadwell… undrafted FA ten times the receiver as Treadwell picked in the first round. But the Purple say Ted is terrible and Speilman is the best in the biz…. Ha haha…
NFL HQ is going to have a tough decision to make next week. Will they give it to the Packers or Cowboys? Or maybe even call a fair game? Stay tuned!
Beckham keeps looking at his gloves…I don’t think that’s the problem..
Odell Beckham’s hands must have caught the Beiber curse down in Florida
Mr. Magoo didn’t get his team ready to play.
Post Season Eli. BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Worst weekend of playoff football.
Giants’ receivers, led by butterfingers Beckham, are going to have a long time to think about that Florida trip.
Would have been nice if Beckham and the other Giants receivers could, you know, catch the freaking ball! They need go back to Miami and instead of hanging with gangster boy (lol) they should hit the Juggs Machine.
Bye bye. Karma.
Ben >> Eli
So, no walkie talkies this weekend?
please test Rodgers
Good night Irene!
You want a home game? Earn it..win your division..
Beckham didn’t have enough stickum on his gloves tonight – talk about cheating…
so, what happened, trolls? did your voodoo doll go on a boat trip, too? do we play the Vikings next? i need more input from the hate squad. let us know how the refs won this for us.
Thank you Justin Bieber.
i think the giants hired ben maca-DON’T
Cobb couldn’t have made a big comeback at a better time.
Looks like Montgomery must not have been too badly hurt, thank goodness.
Yes kids, Rodgers is the true MVP regardless of who wins the award.
Wait I thought the Giants won a SB in ’07 and ’11? Did that success of seasons past not carry over 9 or even 5 seasons later? Any Cowboys fan from the late 90s could’ve told you that was irrelevant but no. Postseason Eli they said, great defense they said. 38-13 is what Packer fans are saying NOW. Which carries more weight?
Thanks, Biebs.
Giants lost the game after that hail mary score just before the half.
3 balls left on the table before another Lombardi.
Wow. That was an explosion. One second the Giants pull within one and then KA-BOOM. Game over.