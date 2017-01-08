Packers pulling away in fourth quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 7:34 PM EST

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Giants started off very poorly for the Packers, but it looks like it will be a fine ending.

Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a 16-yard touchdown pass with just over nine minutes to play to put the Packers up 31-13 in a game they trailed 6-0 with under four minutes to play in the first half. The touchdown was Cobb’s third of the game and Rodgers has now thrown 22 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last eight games.

The Giants briefly showed some spark when they stuffed the Packers on a fourth down and scored their first touchdown of the day two plays later, but the Packers answered with a quick touchdown of their own and then kickoff returner Bobby Rainey added to a list of special teams blunders by fielding the ball and stepping out at the 3-yard-line. The Packers forced a quick punt and then added a field goal before the third quarter was out.

Not everything has gone perfectly for the Packers as Jordy Nelson and Ty Montgomery have both left with injuries. It’s looking like that will be an issue to deal with as they look ahead to Dallas rather than something to blame for a home playoff loss, however.