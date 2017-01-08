Patriots are huge favorites over Texans, #asexpected

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 11:27 PM EST

With the Steelers beating the Dolphins, the Texans will play at New England on Saturday night. As expected, the Patriots are huge favorites to win the game.

Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots opened as 16-point favorites over the Texans.

Don’t be shocked if the line moves as people take the Pats and give the points. After all, the Patriots beat the Texans 27-0 on a Thursday night during the regular season.

Without Tom Brady.

Yeah, it’ll be 18.5 before too long. For amusement purposes only. Except in the future home of the Raiders.