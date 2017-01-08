 Skip to content

Patriots are huge favorites over Texans, #asexpected

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 11:27 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans is tackled by the New England Patriots defense during the first half of their game at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

With the Steelers beating the Dolphins, the Texans will play at New England on Saturday night. As expected, the Patriots are huge favorites to win the game.

Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots opened as 16-point favorites over the Texans.

Don’t be shocked if the line moves as people take the Pats and give the points. After all, the Patriots beat the Texans 27-0 on a Thursday night during the regular season.

Without Tom Brady.

Yeah, it’ll be 18.5 before too long. For amusement purposes only. Except in the future home of the Raiders.

 

6 Responses to “Patriots are huge favorites over Texans, #asexpected”
  1. imodan says: Jan 8, 2017 11:37 PM

    Too low.

  2. Seprix says: Jan 8, 2017 11:40 PM

    It’s just not fair the Patriots get a free bye week.

  3. tyelee says: Jan 8, 2017 11:46 PM

    no surprises as to the teams that won this week… Really not enteresting “playoff” games…

    Next weeks games will be more entertaining EXCEPT Pats\Texans game… Many may skip that no-brainer!

  4. puckskin says: Jan 8, 2017 11:52 PM

    Time to dust off the old letterman jackets.

  5. parasol monster says: Jan 8, 2017 11:53 PM

    That’ll inflate shortly.

  6. nwhmpshr says: Jan 8, 2017 11:59 PM

    Stay focused Pats!

