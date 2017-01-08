Rams trying to reschedule Kyle Shanahan interview after weather postponement

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

The Rams hit the road this weekend to interview head coaching candidates that work for teams with first-round byes in the playoffs, but they weren’t able to talk to everyone they wanted to on Saturday.

The Rams were in the Boston area to meet with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia with plans for a trip to Atlanta from there so they could interview Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. A dose of winter weather on the East Coast laid waste to those plans, however.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported on Saturday night that the Rams contingent was not able to make it to Atlanta and Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that they are working to reschedule. Assistants on teams with byes can interview this weekend, but are then off limits until their teams are eliminated or until the week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

The Falcons will play the Seahawks next Saturday in Atlanta.