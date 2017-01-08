 Skip to content

Randall Cobb, Damarious Randall active for Packers on Sunday afternoon

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 4:23 PM EST
The Packers had eight players listed as questionable for Sunday’s home playoff game against the Giants and all but one of them are active for the final game of the Wild Card round.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb makes his return to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. His return will give the Packers another option to go with Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and tight end Jared Cook as they try to put points up against a strong Giants secondary.

In the Packers’ shakier secondary, cornerback Damarious Randall is active after dealing with a knee injury this week. They will be without cornerback Quinten Rollins, who was ruled out with a concussion. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, center J.C. Tretter, linebacker Joe Thomas, fullback Aaron Ripkowski and linebacker Nick Perry are also active with linebacker Jayrone Elliott the lone player with a questionable tag to miss the game.

The Giants had no surprise inactives, although signs that safety Nat Berhe would play after missing five games with a concussion turned out to be incorrect. Berhe wasn’t given an injury designation on Friday, but is inactive on Sunday.

