Report: Chiefs want to extend Andy Reid’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 11:05 AM EST

The Chiefs will find out who they face in their playoff opener on Sunday when the Steelers face the Dolphins, but the team reportedly knows one thing about the future of the franchise.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team wants to sign head coach Andy Reid to a contract extension this offseason. Reid is in the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed when he initially took the job in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are in the playoffs for the third time in those four seasons and the one year without a postseason berth saw the Chiefs go 9-7 in the regular season. This season was Reid’s 18th overall as an NFL head coach and the 11th time he’s guided either the Eagles or Chiefs to the playoffs.

There’s no word on Reid’s feelings about an extension, but there’s been no sign that he’s thinking about another line of work so it’s probably a pretty good bet that he shares the team’s desire to continue working together beyond 2017.