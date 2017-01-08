Report: Chiefs want to extend Andy Reid’s contract

The Chiefs will find out who they face in their playoff opener on Sunday when the Steelers face the Dolphins, but the team reportedly knows one thing about the future of the franchise.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team wants to sign head coach Andy Reid to a contract extension this offseason. Reid is in the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed when he initially took the job in Kansas City.
The Chiefs are in the playoffs for the third time in those four seasons and the one year without a postseason berth saw the Chiefs go 9-7 in the regular season. This season was Reid’s 18th overall as an NFL head coach and the 11th time he’s guided either the Eagles or Chiefs to the playoffs.
There’s no word on Reid’s feelings about an extension, but there’s been no sign that he’s thinking about another line of work so it’s probably a pretty good bet that he shares the team’s desire to continue working together beyond 2017.
Lock him up. People can talk all they want about him not having a SB ring, but he continues to get teams to the playoffs, which is kind of a crucial milestone when trying to making a SB run.
In the last 6 years, Denver has won the West 5 times. We love Andy!
Reid is like a corpulent version of Marty Schottenheimer. The guy has trouble in the playoffs, but took over a 2-14 team and has had them on a winning track since he arrived. Reid is the primary reason for that team’s resurgence and without him they’d be bad/mediocre again. And as a Raider fan I hate the fact that he has my team’s number like Schottenheimer did in the 90s.
"There's no word on Reid's feelings about an extension, but there's been no sign that he's thinking about another line of work…"
I bet the Bills would enjoy a trip to the playoffs.
And the Eagles didn’t because…….(insert Eagles management are incompetent comment).
Andy has turned around the Chiefs nicely and has gotten the most of Alex Smith. He also helped the team recover from the whole murder-suicide from the year before his arrival. Deserving of an extension for sure.