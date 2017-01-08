Report: Pegulas “expressed remorse” to Anthony Lynn about Tyrod Taylor benching

The Bills closed out the regular season with an interim head coach in Anthony Lynn and a new starting quarterback in EJ Manuel.
Manuel replaced Tyrod Taylor in what Lynn described as a “business decision” made by others in the organization. Lynn interviewed for the permanent head coaching position in Buffalo last week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that owners Terry and Kim Pegula “expressed remorse” for forcing a quarterback change on Lynn in Week 17.
Rapoport adds that Lynn likes Taylor, whose future with the organization is up in the air with a March decision on a contract option worth over $30 million in guaranteed money looming. Taylor had core muscle surgery this week and is expected to be recovering for the next six-to-eight weeks. That timeline runs right up to the team’s decision date.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills will give their next head coach more power within the organization, something that would seem to have an impact on the team’s ultimate direction at quarterback although it’s not clear exactly how the balance of power would change.
Former head coach Rex Ryan and General Manager Doug Whaley both reported to ownership with Whaley controlling the 53-man roster and Ryan having final say on the 46 players who dressed on gameday.
Wow – that’s not a very good look for the bills owners. Who would want to work for idiots who tell you how to do your job on the field?
Who the hell is Kim Peluga… And why is she involved in personnel decisions of a professional football team? Post her resume..
Taylor is a lot better than given credit for.
Remove hope of winning, and you get the last game with the Jets.
The Raiders lost hope with the Carr injury, and also dropped an egg…
700levelvet says:
Jan 8, 2017 11:48 AM
Owner – Checkmate
Doug Marrone is looking like a genius for bolting Buffalo.
a waitress who can sleep with an old rich man without vomiting.
When the owners start meddling and decide who plays and who doesn’t, this team will miss the playoffs for many years to come. Not good.
Dude, she’s hot!