Report: Pegulas “expressed remorse” to Anthony Lynn about Tyrod Taylor benching

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 11:43 AM EST

The Bills closed out the regular season with an interim head coach in Anthony Lynn and a new starting quarterback in EJ Manuel.

Manuel replaced Tyrod Taylor in what Lynn described as a “business decision” made by others in the organization. Lynn interviewed for the permanent head coaching position in Buffalo last week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that owners Terry and Kim Pegula “expressed remorse” for forcing a quarterback change on Lynn in Week 17.

Rapoport adds that Lynn likes Taylor, whose future with the organization is up in the air with a March decision on a contract option worth over $30 million in guaranteed money looming. Taylor had core muscle surgery this week and is expected to be recovering for the next six-to-eight weeks. That timeline runs right up to the team’s decision date.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills will give their next head coach more power within the organization, something that would seem to have an impact on the team’s ultimate direction at quarterback although it’s not clear exactly how the balance of power would change.

Former head coach Rex Ryan and General Manager Doug Whaley both reported to ownership with Whaley controlling the 53-man roster and Ryan having final say on the 46 players who dressed on gameday.