Report: Vikings to keep Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

The Vikings made Pat Shurmur their interim offensive coordinator when Norv Turner stepped down during the regular season and it appears they’ll be keeping him in that role for the 2017 season.

Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Vikings will do away with the interim tag and make Shurmur the permanent choice for the job. That will allow Shurmur to continue working with quarterback Sam Bradford, who coach Mike Zimmer calls the team’s starting quarterback and who also played for Shurmur with the Rams and Eagles.

Shurmur was in the offensive coordinator role for the final nine games of the season and Minnesota averaged about three more points and 40 more yards per game when he was running the unit. The Vikings likely hope those numbers can rise even higher with a healthier offensive line come 2017.

It’s not known if the Vikings considered any other candidates for the position. There was an informal expansion of the Rooney Rule this offseason to include interviewing at least one minority candidate for coordinator positions when a change is made while the head coach remains in place. The recommended “best practice” does not come with a mandate requiring teams to have any interview, however.