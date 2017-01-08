 Skip to content

Roethlisberger wore protective boot on his ankle after Sunday’s win

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 5:24 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger showed up to his postgame press conference Sunday wearing a protective boot on his right ankle.

Roethlisberger said he injured his ankle on his team’s second to last play against the Dolphins but said he “will be out there next week” when the Steelers play at Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs.

TV cameras caught Roethlisberger favoring his right shoulder or arm after throwing a fourth-quarter interception, his final pass of the day. Roethlisberger was asked about his shoulder after the game and said he was OK.

The ankle injury adds a little drama to the buildup for the Chiefs-Steelers game, but Roethlisberger’s track record matches what he said about being ready for next Sunday.

  1. db105 says: Jan 8, 2017 5:29 PM

    Drama queen

  2. doe22us says: Jan 8, 2017 5:30 PM

    What a dumb play call.. when the game was over…

  3. BroncosCheatedTheSalaryCap says: Jan 8, 2017 5:31 PM

    Drama queen fraud.

  4. mickmars says: Jan 8, 2017 5:32 PM

    Raise your hand if you feel like you’ve seen this more times than a Gilligans Island rerun…..

  5. pardonmyjake says: Jan 8, 2017 5:33 PM

    seriously mike tomlin is a grade A fool

  6. jbaxt says: Jan 8, 2017 5:34 PM

    Hopefully Justin Houston’s healthy so he can test out Ben’s ankle and shoulder.

  7. fishyinalittledishy says: Jan 8, 2017 5:35 PM

    Would be typical if Ben gets hurt leaving the way clear for the Patriots.

  8. dickshotdogs says: Jan 8, 2017 5:37 PM

    Look at me, look at me….. eye roll

  9. Nofoolnodrool says: Jan 8, 2017 5:37 PM

    I love those Dorito face stuffing couch potatoes who lable Ben a drama queen. Your biggest injury is the blister on your remote finger. All hat no cattle….

  10. thefatlazygamer says: Jan 8, 2017 5:39 PM

    Why was Walt Anderson following Pete Carroll around in the Seattle game? Is it normal for alternate officials to be having multiple conversations with a coach and following them around? In no other game did this happen. Please write a story or explain this. Thank you.

    Ben is a tough player, I am sure he will shake the boot off for next week.

  11. newmancave2016 says: Jan 8, 2017 5:40 PM

    Never should have been out there.

  12. tonyzendejas says: Jan 8, 2017 5:42 PM

    Oft-injured doofus

  13. straighcashhomey says: Jan 8, 2017 5:43 PM

    No fool- u r scared if steelers come to foxboro.patriots own steelers. That is a fact.

  14. steelercrazy says: Jan 8, 2017 5:46 PM

    Tomlin needs to answer for this.

  15. maust1013 says: Jan 8, 2017 5:46 PM

    fishyinalittledishy says:
    Jan 8, 2017 5:35 PM
    Would be typical if Ben gets hurt leaving the way clear for the Patriots.
    =================

    Shouldn’t impact the Patriots. They have Houston next week and KC in the AFCCG the week after

  16. booboo31 says: Jan 8, 2017 5:47 PM

    This guy gets hurt every.single.year during playoff time

  17. laserw says: Jan 8, 2017 5:50 PM

    The Pittsburgh Rusty Nail opponent next week should do nothing but to be like heat seeking missiles and to remove big ben the woman beater out of the game.

  18. thesteelhurtin says: Jan 8, 2017 5:50 PM

    For all those saying he is faking there’s a pretty definitive picture of it out there.

