Roethlisberger wore protective boot on his ankle after Sunday’s win

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger showed up to his postgame press conference Sunday wearing a protective boot on his right ankle.
Roethlisberger said he injured his ankle on his team’s second to last play against the Dolphins but said he “will be out there next week” when the Steelers play at Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs.
TV cameras caught Roethlisberger favoring his right shoulder or arm after throwing a fourth-quarter interception, his final pass of the day. Roethlisberger was asked about his shoulder after the game and said he was OK.
The ankle injury adds a little drama to the buildup for the Chiefs-Steelers game, but Roethlisberger’s track record matches what he said about being ready for next Sunday.
