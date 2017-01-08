Saban warms up to players making “business decisions”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

Say what you will about Alabama coach Nick Saban (which is a polite way of saying, “I know you think he’s a butthole but hear me out”), he’s one of the more pragmatic and candid college football coaches in an industry that has more than its fair share of con men and charlatans who hope to line their pockets via the grossly undercompensated sacrifices, risks, and efforts of their players.

When the kerfuffle over players ditching bowl games emerged, Saban didn’t wag a finger. He recognized that players have to make the decision for themselves as to whether the risk of injury in one more game outweighs the potential benefit. Speaking on Sunday morning in advance of Monday night’s national championship game, Saban addressed another reality of the “business decisions” college football players must make — specifically as it relates to the question of entering the draft despite lingering eligibility.

“I think the philosophy here is the more information that the NFL can get on players, the more accurate they can be in evaluation,” Saban said. “And I think players are trying to make the business decision after three years in school, the business decision being where do I get drafted relative to if I stayed in school? Where could I develop and get drafted a year from now and have a better opportunity for myself? Because once you enter the draft, you can’t improve your draft status. But if you stay in college you can improve your draft status dramatically.

“Well, if you get the right information to start with, you know you’re going to be a first-round pick or a second-round pick that can’t really enhance his draft status that much then you can make a good business decision. But when you get misinformation, like which there’s probably been too much of, then it makes it difficult for us to give the player the right information, and it makes it difficult for the player to trust that he’s getting the right information, wherever it came from. Not that he doesn’t trust his coach, but the information he’s getting may not be accurate. And I think the whole philosophy here is to try to get the right information so that people can make their business decisions.”

Saban is absolutely right. And the challenge is to ensure that the best information is available to players.

Most of it comes from the NFL’s evaluation process, which has been improved to allow for more information to be gathered on players who are considering leaving early but which is still flawed and imperfect. Plenty of misinformation comes from agents and marketing reps and runners and various other persons looking for ways to make a buck by representing players in bulk without regard to whether any one of them ends up falling through the cracks and blowing the chance to enhance his draft status by returning for another year or two of college football.

The media also is a culprit, especially when the never-ending flow of mock drafts published months before the actual selection process includes players who may give up remaining eligibility based on their inclusion in a phony list of first-rounders.

On one hand, these kids are all adults, capable of making their own decisions and enduring the consequences of bad ones. On the other hand, they’re still young, and they’re subject to manipulation and chicanery. Throw in that aspect of human nature that causes us to gravitate toward people who tell us what we want to hear and the ingredients are present for players to throw away their shot at eventually becoming draft-worthy by rolling the dice prematurely.

Of course, the NCAA and the NFL could fix this problem by expanding the all-or-nothing proposition to allow players to rescind their intention to leave school either closer to the draft or after being picked (or not being picked). But the colleges, clinging to the outdated notion of amateurism, refuse to provide more flexibility in the hopes that uncertainty will cause players to choose to continue to play for free.

Saban is right to push for more and better information. But he and his peers should be pushing just as hard for changes that give players who leave college early a path for fixing a decision they may later regret.