Steelers racking up the yards, lead 20-6

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 2:16 PM EST

The Steelers are dominating, but the Dolphins are keeping it within screaming range.

After Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected for touchdown passes on the Steelers’ first two drives, and running back Le’Veon Bell ran for a touchdown on the third to make it 20-3.

On the ensuing drive Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took a huge hit from Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree and was removed from the game. He was replaced by T.J. Yates for one play but returned.

Dupree was called for roughing the passer. Moore was evaluated for a possible concussion but allowed to return, and the Dolphins eventually got Andrew Franks‘ second field goal of the day to make it 20-6.

The Steelers had 20 points and 12 first downs before the Dolphins ran their 11th offensive play.

The Steelers ran 10 times and did not throw a pass on their third drive. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point after Bell’s touchdown.