Steelers racking up the yards, lead 20-6

The Steelers are dominating, but the Dolphins are keeping it within screaming range.
After Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected for touchdown passes on the Steelers’ first two drives, and running back Le’Veon Bell ran for a touchdown on the third to make it 20-3.
On the ensuing drive Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took a huge hit from Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree and was removed from the game. He was replaced by T.J. Yates for one play but returned.
Dupree was called for roughing the passer. Moore was evaluated for a possible concussion but allowed to return, and the Dolphins eventually got Andrew Franks‘ second field goal of the day to make it 20-6.
The Steelers had 20 points and 12 first downs before the Dolphins ran their 11th offensive play.
The Steelers ran 10 times and did not throw a pass on their third drive. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point after Bell’s touchdown.
Mr Dupree can expect a pretty big fine for that cheap shot, since he lowered his head and led with his helmet.
Helmet to the chin man?
Good thing for him they don’t play both ways.
Playoffs looking suspiciously like the preseason. Lots of backups, blowouts and sloppy, uninteresting play. It’s a bummer for those of us who were hoping to see some great games.
That hit on matt Moore was brutal. Surprised Dupree was not ejected.
This may be the worst 3 wild card games I’ve ever watched in a single season.
citizenstrange?
That was a great hit by Dupree there. Old school football. If Moore hadn’t lowered his head it would have been a legal hit. That’s the way football should be played. IMO. But I’m old school I know. The new generation is soft.
Feel like I’m watching a Patriots game ,the Ref’s know it’s not Tawmmy out there ,right ?
Hits like that almost make me wish the NFL had a targeting rule. Almost.
These games have been awful so far. 😦
Yes because “old school” taught you to lower your head and hit with the crown… Idiot
Flag, flag, and more flags. These games suck
I’m looking forward to the multiple PFT commentaries this coming week and which Dupree’s hit is dissected and shown to be perfectly legal ala Shaziers hit on Gio last year
Big Ben just threw one of his customary big game picks. It’s only going to get worse from here.
Classless Steelers. If they keep playing like this the Fins should pull a Cincinnati on them and injure their players and kill their Superbowl hopes.
I can’t wait to see suh retaliate for that hit on Moore
After this one I’ll personally help Vance Joseph pack for Denver.
Another rancid playoff game that’s almost unwatchable. And probably will be.
Remember when almost every playoff game was a 1 score game coming down to the last drive?
Yeah, pre Goodell and their cronies that’s when. The longer Goodell and his people insert their “parity” and “fantasy football” agendas the less enjoyable the games become.
That Dupree hit is classic Steelers. Cheap shot the opponent, and if you get a flag and/or post-game fine, so what? Mission accomplished, and if you can put the opponent into “concussion protocol”, then that’s an added bonus!
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Jan 8, 2017 2:36 PM
Things could be much worse for Raiders and Lions fans, who watched their teams lose this weekend, or Dolphins fans who have watched their team struggle to this point; they could be Jets fans, like you, instead.
bleck5 says:
Jan 8, 2017 2:41 PM
Fins should pull a Cincinnati on them and injure their players and kill their Superbowl hopes.
——–
Because you don’t like dirty play… makes senses.
Another outstanding example from the double standard football league. If the QB rolls were reversed an ejection would have occurred.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Jan 8, 2017 2:36 PM
Jests fans, lol.