Steelers score immediately

The Dolphins won the coin toss Sunday and chose to defer.
The Steelers scored immediately. Antonio Brown caught a swing pass on the first drive from Ben Roethlisberger and found room up the sideline, turning it into a 50-yard touchdown.
The Steelers covered 85 yards in five plays to go up 7-0. Roethlisberger was 3-of-3 for 76 yards on the drive.
The Dolphins got one first down before punting on their first possession.
Good night Miami, not that you care your stadium is filled 3/4 of the way with opposing teams fans anyway. Frauds.
Sorry to do this again. But this year is unequivocally not the steelers year. All these other teams are playing for my weekend entertainment. Steelers are not going to beat new england. Kansas City is not going to beat New England. The texans are going to be bed-ridden by half next week.
Its not even worth tuning in to the AFC for 2 more weeks.
See you then.
lost of bad and mediocre teams out there which
is why framegate and spygate exist
brown just scored again
adam gase is too immature to be a head coach
nepatriot1 says:
Well bud, its an away game for Miami