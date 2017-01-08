Steelers score immediately

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 8, 2017, 1:16 PM EST

The Dolphins won the coin toss Sunday and chose to defer.

The Steelers scored immediately. Antonio Brown caught a swing pass on the first drive from Ben Roethlisberger and found room up the sideline, turning it into a 50-yard touchdown.

The Steelers covered 85 yards in five plays to go up 7-0. Roethlisberger was 3-of-3 for 76 yards on the drive.

The Dolphins got one first down before punting on their first possession.