Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2017, 9:50 AM EST

Bills LB Shaq Lawson is aiming for a dominant 2017 season.

Former Dolphins DT Manny Fernandez says this year’s team needs to step up its defensive effort.

Patriots T Marcus Cannon’s college coach isn’t surprised to see Cannon doing well.

No points for guessing which position is the biggest Jets need.

The Ravens will be looking for some cornerbacks this offseason.

The 2016 Bengals season by the numbers.

The Browns are churning their coaching staff.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a proponent of playoff experience being helpful.

S Quintin Demps missed much of the Texans win with a hamstring injury.

A Colts fan left a message for the team at their headquarters.

DT Abry Jones saw a lot of time for the Jaguars heading into free agency.

Handing out awards for the 2016 Titans.

Making the case for Dave Toub as the Broncos head coach.

No list of exciting Chiefs touchdowns would be complete without DT Dontari Poe.

The future for the Raiders is bright on the field and uncertain off of it.

A few tips for those interviewing for the Chargers coaching job.

The Cowboys will find out their first playoff opponent on Sunday afternoon.

Rookies have played a big role for the Giants this year.

Who should the Eagles keep and who should they look to replace this offseason?

Three big offseason decisions the Redskins have in front of them.

RB Jordan Howard was a standout in a bleak Bears season.

Lions WR Golden Tate lamented the amount of mistakes the team made in Saturday’s loss.

The Packers defense is hoping to buck some playoff trends.

Running through RB Adrian Peterson’s career with the Vikings.

The Falcons know they’ll be playing the Seahawks next weekend.

A look back at Panthers K Graham Gano’s rough end to the regular season.

Late additions to the roster played big roles for the Saints.

Missed opportunity was a theme of the Buccaneers’ season.

Will the Cardinals add a young quarterback?

Weather impacted the Rams’ coaching search this weekend.

The 49ers’ culture won’t matter much without better talent.

The Seahawks offensive line had a good Saturday night.