Todd Haley would interview this year, if asked

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 6:12 PM EST

Last year, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley reportedly told teams that he was not interested in interviewing for head-coaching jobs. This year, that’s not the case.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Haley very much likes his current situation, but he would interview for a head-coaching vacancy, if asked.

Haley coached the Chiefs for nearly three seasons, taking the team to the playoffs in 2010. And while things didn’t end well for him in Kansas City, things didn’t end well for Josh McDaniels in Denver, either. And McDaniels had three interviews on Saturday.

While Haley wasn’t available to be interviewed last week due to his team’s presence in the wild-card round, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph also wasn’t available. And Joseph had four different requests made for permission to interview him during the week before Miami’s playoff game against Haley’s Steelers.

And Haley’s Steelers had their way with Joseph’s Dolphins. Sure, that can be attributed to the presence of Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh. But is anyone applying an asterisk to Josh McDaniels because he works with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski?

The bottom line is this: Haley is in play this year. Whether or not anyone seeks permission to interview him as he prepares to return to Kansas City with a berth in the AFC title game on the line remains to be seen.