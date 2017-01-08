Will OBJ take his game to a new level?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2017, 9:47 AM EST

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has appeared in 43 regular-season games. He has caught 288 passes, generated more than 4,100 yards, scored 35 touchdowns. On Sunday, he appears for the first time in a postseason game.

At times, he has found a higher level of performance on the elevated platform of prime time. The stage gets even bigger on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

So what will he do? Will he dominate in Green Bay like Randy Moss once did in the wild-card round, scoring a pair of touchdowns, pretending to drop his pants, rubbing his butt against the goal post, and causing Joe Buck to morph into Dana Carvey’s least funny but, oddly, most popular character?

It’s an intriguing contrast. Postseason Eli thrives in a single-elimination setting because he’s not affected by the magnitude of the game. Beckham may thrive because he is.

Beckham may thrive even more if he finds any extra motivation from days and day of hot takes from various Dana Carvey impersonators who think an off-day trip to Miami will suddenly strip Beckham of his freakish talent and/or his ability and will to use it.

For more on Sunday’s game between the Giants and Packers, here’s Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison from the set of Football Night in America.