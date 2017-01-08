Will OBJ take his game to a new level?

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has appeared in 43 regular-season games. He has caught 288 passes, generated more than 4,100 yards, scored 35 touchdowns. On Sunday, he appears for the first time in a postseason game.
At times, he has found a higher level of performance on the elevated platform of prime time. The stage gets even bigger on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
So what will he do? Will he dominate in Green Bay like Randy Moss once did in the wild-card round, scoring a pair of touchdowns, pretending to drop his pants, rubbing his butt against the goal post, and causing Joe Buck to morph into Dana Carvey’s least funny but, oddly, most popular character?
It’s an intriguing contrast. Postseason Eli thrives in a single-elimination setting because he’s not affected by the magnitude of the game. Beckham may thrive because he is.
Beckham may thrive even more if he finds any extra motivation from days and day of hot takes from various Dana Carvey impersonators who think an off-day trip to Miami will suddenly strip Beckham of his freakish talent and/or his ability and will to use it.
For more on Sunday’s game between the Giants and Packers, here’s Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison from the set of Football Night in America.
Not sure who wins this game. I used to say Green Bay would go to the super bowl but their secondary is decimated by injury. This game may come down to the kickers in the cold.
G-Hens lose… Packers win, OBJ hangs out with Beiber… Gets paid..,,he’s an actor
Yes
And also playoff Eli
It looks too cold for Bekham to put up big numbers. It’s a different reality today.
It’s playoff Eli not playoff Beckham that is the key to this one.
If OBJ gets the wrong calls or the opposing secondary get under his skin with trash talking he’ll meltdown and fall apart.
If he can keep his mental game together and transcend the things that have at times dragged down his level of play, he’ll play great.
Its all about the mind games with this guy.
We Packers fans hope OBJ doesn’t go off against us. We love our Best-ever Of All Time defense. My roommates here at 213 call it their Love B.O.A.T. Defense. I think they got that idea from somewhere else, though. I’m just hoping Aaron can win this game for us. By the skin of our teeth. Maybe with a hail mary at the end.
I’m sure Mara made sure his players weren’t drug tested after the photo of them smoking pot surfaced.
OBJ is mentally fragile, as we’ve seen so many times. He’s easily rattled and constantly makes a fool of himself on the field and on the sidelines.
Another T.O.