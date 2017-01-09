Ameer Abdullah: I know I can be a premier back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 3:26 PM EST

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gained 101 yards in parts of the first two games of this season before suffering a foot injury that required him to have surgery and go on injured reserve.

There was some hope that Abdullah would be able to return to the lineup later in the season, but it never materialized and the season was almost a total loss for the 2015 second-round pick. Abdullah also needed to have shoulder surgery after his rookie season and it’s not hard to connect his injuries to General Manager Bob Quinn’s recent comments about trying to get better at running back.

Abdullah said Monday that he understands the team has to make moves “to make sure they’re in the best position,” but that he still believes he can be the lead back in Detroit.

“Coming into this league, I had no other plans but to be a premier NFL back in this league, and I know I will be,” Abdullah said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It just takes patience, it takes prayer, it takes diligence, and coming from this injury — these injuries in the last year — it’s just that much more important to me.”

Abdullah expects to be ready for offseason work and we’ll find out in the next few weeks if anyone other than Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington will be joining him at those workouts.